Former MacArthur standout Armon Brummett commits to William Penn University

“It’s been a huge blessing," Brummett said. "I’ve been to two different schools, I’ve made relationships that I know will last for years and years. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to still be able to play basketball and to be able to play basketball for two top programs. Those programs were great programs, both Danville Community programs and Bradley, and winning programs. I’m just blessed to be a part of those two teams."

In William Penn, he'll join a team that went 30-3 last season before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on sports. The Statesman have been perennially successful in Henry's 18-year career.

“From the jump, me and the coach were very real with each other," Brummett said. "He seemed genuine. With the corona going around, I wasn’t able to take a visit but they went 30-3 last year, it’s a great program and I can see myself fitting in at William Penn.