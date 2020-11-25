Freshman Adam Miller dazzles in debut for No. 8 Illinois

Miller tried to be calm on Wednesday, to keep any nerves he may have had at at bay. He's experienced pressure before seasons, but this certainly wasn't one of those times.

“I stayed the course and prepared for this game," Miller said. "I just kept my head on straight before the game. I’m just thinking when the time comes, I’ve done this too many times. Junior year start of the year, senior year start of the year, I feel like I had pressure.

"At this point of my life I’m like, ‘You know, just go out there and do you. Have fun.’ I’m going to do that every single game. I feel like every single game, you guys this year, it shouldn’t be a surprise if I put up numbers like this and go out and play hard."

Yes, in Miller's postgame media press conference — conducted virtually, of course — he was aware that he broke Brandon Paul's program record for most points by a freshman in their team debut (22). But, Miller cautioned, it's not so much as he was in a zone but rather this is who he is and who he will continue to be.

