From post-game sprints to in-game head nods, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn relishes relationship with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher

"Coach expects that a lot from me this year, running the floor at all times," Cockburn said on Thursday. "I’ve got to get in the best shape as I can. Whenever I don’t play a lot of minutes, I want to go out there and put the extra work in so I’m ready for the next game and the game after that."

A year ago, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said it would have been like pulling teeth to get Cockburn to run extra sprints like that, particularly immediately following the game. But Cockburn is dedicated to his conditioning, has an eight-pack to prove it — thanks to the guidance from Fletcher — and has NBA aspirations after the No. 8 Illini take care of the business they intend to take care of this season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fletcher has a way of getting the most out of the massive center on a daily basis. His social media posts show the work of all of his players, and Cockburn's body transformation in just one year is impressive. In games, Fletcher drives the big man to dig deeper, to find one more reserve of energy even when Cockburn feels like he's given ever last drop he has to give.