How effort plays helped spark a win for No. 18 Illinois and a breakout game for Jacob Grandison

Grandison's presence was sorely needed for the No. 18 Illini (6-3, 2-1) and will be at 3 p.m. Saturday when the team hosts Indiana (5-3, 0-1). He added depth off the bench and had three offensive rebounds while injecting a spark of life when the team needed a fire in the first half.

Before Wednesday, Grandison had played less than 15 minutes in the previous five games and combined for seven points and three rebounds in those games. He sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules after transferring from Holy Cross. At 6-foot-6, 205-pounds, he can play a big role as the season moves forward.

“My path to get here was not pretty at all," said Grandison, who hardly played in high school and landed at Holy Cross after a year of prep school. "A little blip relative to the entire story, my story, wasn’t going to faze me. All it did was make practice harder and make me better.

"I think I'm playing a lot better in practice than I was and turning negatives into positives. I trust coach. He knows what he’s doing. I don’t see it as carving out my role. I’m doing everything I can. I’ve got to bring it everyday and that’s what its about right now."