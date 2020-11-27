How Illinois basketball players got surprised by pre-game introductions from their family on Thanksgiving

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was really, really special," Frazier said. "I’m sitting there waiting for the introduction and all I hear is my baby brother yelling my name. It was such a special moment before the game. It gave me goosebumps. I haven’t spent Thanksgiving with them the past three years. Having that before the game was special for me. I just wanted to go out there and make them proud."

After the plan for introductions was in place, Ansfield began making calls to parents for recordings. The key, she told them, was to keep it a surprise and — outside of the near-blown surprise — it went off perfectly.

In a span of 36 hours, she got the videos, sent them to the video crew and things were ready to go.

“They knew the urgency of it, the fact that we wanted to do it this week," Ansfield said. "Trying to plan this week as far as the timeline goes, we really didn’t have a lot of time to kind of get all that to our video department. We really turned it around pretty quick, but it seemed to work out."