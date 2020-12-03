'I think we're right there.' No. 5 Illinois fades late in loss to No. 2 Baylor

“You’re not going to beat these caliber of teams losing 50-50 battles," Underwood said. "That was my main message. It’s all about what we’re trying to accomplish and it’s being able to win when you don’t shoot the ball well. It’s really that simple. You’ve got to figure out how to beat really good teams when that ball doesn’t go in."

Illinois didn't have the coming out part in Indianapolis that the team wanted, but it wasn't a total fall back down to earth. The game was tied 43-all in the second half, the Illini got contributions from all over the board and hung around with a team that at the beginning of next week might be the top team in the country, pending the outcome of Saturday's game against No. 1 Gonzaga.

Baylor blitzed Illinois on with a 14-5 run to turn a five-point lead into a 16-point lead in the second half. That run had a mini 7-0 run that took 28 seconds built into it. The Bears got second-chance 3-pointers, ally-oop dunks and, more importantly, stops on defense.

Illinois never got closer than within nine points.

“I thought we still had opportunities," Underwood said. "We had to get stops. We scored enough in that stretch to be able to work our way back in. They missed a free throw here or there and we could never get the stop we needed."