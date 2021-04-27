Illinois assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman reportedly are candidates to join Kentucky’s coaching staff

Illinois’ offseason immediately was filled with speculation about whether its star men’s basketball players would return next season. The attention has turned to Illini coaches.

Reports have surfaced about top assistants Orlando Antigua and Ron “Chin” Coleman heading to Kentucky. Their potential departures would be a blow to the program’s success under coach Brad Underwood.

Kentucky has two assistant openings after Tony Barbee left for Central Michigan and Joel Justus joined Arizona State’s staff.

According to 247Sports.com, a deal could be reached with Antigua by the end of the week. Kansas and DePaul also have interest in luring Coleman from Illinois, and the Illini have countered offers with substantial salary increases for both coaches.

Antigua worked from 2009-14 as a Kentucky assistant under John Calipari, helping guide the Wildcats to three Final Fours and a national championship. He also coached under Calipari at Memphis in 2008-09.

In four seasons at Illinois, Antigua has been an asset recruiting and developing talent. He recruited All-American center Kofi Cockburn and point guard Andre Curbelo, helping lead the Illini to a Big Ten Tournament championship and a NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed.