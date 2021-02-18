Illinois athletics launches INFLUENCE to prepare student-athletes for Name, Image and Likeness changes

CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois is taking a proactice stance in readying its athletes for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy changes.
Illinois' Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the launch of INFLUENCE powered by Opendorse Ready, a market-leading Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) readiness program.
Available to all Illinois athletes, INFLUENCE is designed to prepare Illini athletes to influence their brands and platforms.
“The NIL movement will produce leaders and followers in college athletics — and this program puts Illinois in position to lead in this new era,” Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema said. “We are excited about the continued partnership with Opendorse and the opportunities that are ahead for our student-athletes to develop their personal brand. Opendorse will help every student-athlete in our program prepare for NIL from the moment they are recruited all the way through their time as an Illini and beyond.”
The program is grounded in three foundational areas: Brand strategy and development, business innovation and entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.
“It is our job as coaches to educate our student-athletes, and that teaching goes well beyond what happens on the court,” Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood said. “Opendorse is an industry leader. A new era is coming in college sports, and we are excited that our players will have the opportunity to maximize the NIL opportunities that await them.”
Illinois is among the first 20 athletic departments nationwide to join Opendorse Ready, along with Clemson, Florida, Nebraska and Louisville, among others.
“We are embarking on a new frontier for our student-athletes, where they gain complete control over use of their own likeness for commercial purposes,” Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman said. “(Opendorse) allows us to facilitate greater education and training for our student-athletes, while also providing a user-friendly platform to navigate the nuances of building a brand, learning business practices, and improving financial literacy.”
More than 30,000 athletes currently use Opendorse, which is partnered with the NHL, NFLPA, NBPA, PGA Tour, and also brands like Pepsi, Procter & Gamble and EA Sports.