Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu named Big Ten Player of the Week

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois point guard Ayo Dosunmu was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday. It is Dosunmu's third weekly conference honor of the season and fourth of his career.

The Illini junior scored a game-high 25 points with four assists and two rebounds in Illinois' 80-75 victory over No. 7 Iowa on Friday.

Dosunmu made 11-of-18 shots from the field, including all three of his 3-point attempts, and it was his 10th game of 22-plus points this season, ranking second nationally.

The victory was Illinois' highest-ranked win of the season and fifth victory over a top-10 team during Dosunmu's career.