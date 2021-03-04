Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu named Naismith Trophy semifinalist

Before his injury, Dosunmu was having a remarkable season. He is the only NCAA player over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in a season.

He joined Michigan State's Magic Johnson as the only two players in Big Ten history with multiple triple-doubles in league play. Dosunmu is also a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year and is averaging the most assists, points and rebounds of the nominees.

He has been a four-time selection for the Big Ten Player of the Week (12/14, 12/28, 2/1 & 2/8), the most selections of any player in the league.

Dosunmu has scored in double figures in 37 straight games, the longest active streak by a high-major conference player. He is 14th in the NCAA in scoring (21.0 points per game), the highest average by an Illini player in the last 30 seasons.

