Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu named Naismith Trophy semifinalist

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois junior point guard Ayo Dosunmu was named a Naismith Trophy semifinalist by the the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Thursday. The Illinois star is one of 10 players in contention for the Naismith College Player of the Year Trophy.
Along with Dosunmu, the other Naismith Trophy semifinalists are Jared Butler (Baylor), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Luka Garza (Iowa), Quentin Grimes (Houston), Herbert Jones (Alabama), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Evan Mobley (USC) and Drew Timme (Gonzaga).
Dosunmu has been out of the Illini's lineup for the past three games, recovering from a facial injury sustained against Michigan State. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood described his status as "day-to-day" following the Michigan game on Tuesday and no announcement has been made yet as to his availability for the final regular season game against No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday.
Before his injury, Dosunmu was having a remarkable season. He is the only NCAA player over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in a season.
He joined Michigan State's Magic Johnson as the only two players in Big Ten history with multiple triple-doubles in league play. Dosunmu is also a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year and is averaging the most assists, points and rebounds of the nominees.
He has been a four-time selection for the Big Ten Player of the Week (12/14, 12/28, 2/1 & 2/8), the most selections of any player in the league.
Dosunmu has scored in double figures in 37 straight games, the longest active streak by a high-major conference player. He is 14th in the NCAA in scoring (21.0 points per game), the highest average by an Illini player in the last 30 seasons.