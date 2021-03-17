Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu named USA Today National Player of the Year

He can add USA Today National Player of the Year to that list after the junior was honored by the publication on Wednesday.
The honor is his first National Player of the Year Award and the first for the Illini since Dee Brown was selected by the Sporting News as Player of the Year in 2005. Dosunmu becomes the fifth Illini ever to receive Player of the Year recognition, joining Brown as the only two to do so in the modern era. Andy Phillip won the Sporting News award in 1943. Chuck Carney won the Helms Foundation Player of the Year Award in 1922 and Ray Woods won the award in 1917.
In addition to being named Player of the Year, Dosunmu claimed a spot on USA Today's All-America first-team while teammate Kofi Cockburn garnered his latest second-team All-America accolade.
Dosunmu is the only NCAA player over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists per game. As a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year finalist, he is averaging the most assists, points and rebounds of any of the final group.
A unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection he joined Michigan State's Magic Johnson as only two players in Big Ten history with multiple triple-doubles in league play.
Dosunmu has scored in double figures in 41 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation and he is 18th in the NCAA in scoring with 20.7 points per game, the highest average by an Illini in the last 30 seasons.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) celebrates after being named tournament MVP after defeating Ohio State in overtime in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis last Sunday. He was named USA Today National Player of the Year on Wednesday.