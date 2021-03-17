Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu named USA Today National Player of the Year

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu is having one of the most successful individual seasons in Fighting Illini program history and has propelled the program to a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, Big Ten Tournament title and the program's winningest Big Ten season in school history.

The honor is his first National Player of the Year Award and the first for the Illini since Dee Brown was selected by the Sporting News as Player of the Year in 2005. Dosunmu becomes the fifth Illini ever to receive Player of the Year recognition, joining Brown as the only two to do so in the modern era. Andy Phillip won the Sporting News award in 1943. Chuck Carney won the Helms Foundation Player of the Year Award in 1922 and Ray Woods won the award in 1917.