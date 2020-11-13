Illinois basketball 'continuing to beat the paths' on recruiting trail

“What good does a good ranking do early if you’ve got to put them all together at the end? You’ve got to see what the final product is," Underwood said Wednesday. "I think one of the things that we’ve tried to do is be specific and not panic."

Illinois is in the thick of things for guard TyTy Washington of Arizona Compass Prep, the No. 67-ranked player in the country according to 247Sports who is scheduled to make his decision on Sunday. The Illini are also firmly in on big man Mac Etienne of Brewster Academy (New Hampshire), the No. 43-ranked player according to 247Sports.

There's still plenty of time left and Underwood said the team will be continue to be "very active" on the recruiting trail.

“I do know that there are some kids we’ve been involved with for a few years who are going to go in the spring and that’s OK," Underwood said. "We’re actively involved. Obviously with the decision of Ayo to come back and you pair that with what could be Trent leaving. There’s stuff down the road with what happens if those kids come back, we’ll deal with that at a later time. Obviously we’d like to find a primary ball handler and see what that looks like. We’re going to continue to prod and look all over the country and all over the world for those guys."

