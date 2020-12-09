Illinois basketball notebook: Balanced scoring leads the way against Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — In any other world, Ayo Dosunmu not making his first field goal until late in the first half on the road against a top-10 team would have been a problem for Illinois.
Dosunmu, Illinois' preseason All-American, didn't have to be Superman against No. 10 Duke. He had four points — all on free throws — before he hit a pull-up, mid-range jumper with 3:38 left in the first half. That shot extended Illinois' lead to 10 points in what turned out to be an 83-68 statement win at Duke.
The rest of the No. 6-ranked Illini were scoring plenty. Kofi Cockburn had shots at the rim, Adam Miller hit three 3-pointers. Giorgi Bezhanishvili had a dunk, Da'Monte Williams had five points and Andre Curbelo had a layup. All before Dosunmu made a field goal.
The end result was six players: Dosunmu, Cockburn, Williams, Trent Frazier, Curbelo and Bezhanishvili in double figures, and Miller had nine.
“It’s always fun when you get your teammates involved; your teammates are playing with confidence," Dosunmu said. "It was one of those nights where everyone was getting looks, we were playing team basketball and it was a complete team win. It’s always exciting to have those."
Teams are going to load up on defending Dosunmu. Illinois (4-1) had 13 assists on 29 made field goals and dished around an extra pass for better shots. It was a synchronized effort.
“When we have six guys in double figures — pick your poison," Underwood said. "We know everybody is going to load up to stop Ayo and that shows his maturity and growth. We’re a good passing team so offense becomes a little bit more efficient when you can do that."
Bully ball
Underwood was careful not to call Bezhanishvili's double-digit scoring game against Baylor last week a throwback game. By Underwood's measure, that's just the kind of game Bezhanishvili puts up on a nightly basis.
He followed that up with 11 points, five rebounds and a block against Duke. It's the first time since Jan. 18-21 of 2020 where he's had back-to-back games scoring in double figures. Underwood has also paired Bezhanishvili and Cockburn together, which he was unable to do in practice for a stretch in the offseason as big man Jermaine Hamlin, a Lincoln graduate, recovered from offseason surgery.
“Giorgi is playing absolutely phenomenal," Underwood said. "We need him on the floor. We see all of Giorgi’s tools. Here he is throwing a lob pass against the press. He’s such a good passer, he’s scoring in the post, he’s playing with tremendous confidence.
"I love him defensively right now because he’s talking and he’s energetic. We’re a better team on the defensive side when he’s out there. We’ll see that some. It’s matchup based. We’ve got enough stuff in offensively where we can utilize a lot of that."
Do it all Dosunmu
Dosunmu is electric in transition — that much has been clear since the second he arrived in Champaign. He's a knock-down mid-range shooter, improving 3-point shooter, a big-shot maker a someone who is increasingly improving on defense.
But his work on the glass stands out. He had 12 rebounds on Tuesday and is averaging 22.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in five games. The rebounding in particular allows a three-guard lineup to run in transition, where Underwood will take his team against anyone.
“I just try to be an all-around player," Dosunmu said. "I do believe I’m the most complete player in the game. I just try to let that speak for itself, score when I have to score, pass when I have to pass, rebound when I have to rebound and that’s just the mentality that I have to be a complete player."
Defense, defense, defense
Winning on the road requires defense, Underwood maintains. Yes, his team shot 58 percent from the field and 63.6 percent on 3-pointers, but Underwood wants his team equipped to win if those shots don't fall.
Insert the defensive angle.
Illinois rushed out to a 13-point lead behind that defense and running in transition. Duke shot 40.3 percent from the field and 22.7 percent on 3-pointers. Cockburn handled his own playing away from the rim on Duke freshman Jalen Johnson and Illinois executed its scouting report to a T.
“We felt like we knew who their shooters were and we knew who their non-shooters were, and their drivers," Underwood said. "That’s one of the things we spent a good amount of time on in terms of scouting was making sure we had a great understanding of that. We were much better today in terms of scouting report detail than we were (against Baylor). There’s growth that way and that helps."
Said Dosunmu: “We defended well. I think we got them out of their actions. I think we had some bonehead plays that we had to correct, but overall I think we played them well and defended them well."
