Illinois basketball notebook: Balanced scoring leads the way against Duke

“Giorgi is playing absolutely phenomenal," Underwood said. "We need him on the floor. We see all of Giorgi’s tools. Here he is throwing a lob pass against the press. He’s such a good passer, he’s scoring in the post, he’s playing with tremendous confidence.

"I love him defensively right now because he’s talking and he’s energetic. We’re a better team on the defensive side when he’s out there. We’ll see that some. It’s matchup based. We’ve got enough stuff in offensively where we can utilize a lot of that."

Do it all Dosunmu

Dosunmu is electric in transition — that much has been clear since the second he arrived in Champaign. He's a knock-down mid-range shooter, improving 3-point shooter, a big-shot maker a someone who is increasingly improving on defense.

But his work on the glass stands out. He had 12 rebounds on Tuesday and is averaging 22.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in five games. The rebounding in particular allows a three-guard lineup to run in transition, where Underwood will take his team against anyone.