Illinois basketball notebook: Giorgi Bezhanishvili rolls back the clock with his performance

INDIANAPOLIS — Brad Underwood doesn't do well cooped up in a hotel room waiting for 10 p.m. local time tip-offs, so the Illinois basketball coach took walks around Indianapolis to pass time on Wednesday.
When he returned from one, he found junior Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who told his coach he was nervous for a top-five game against Baylor. Underwood could sense it. Bezhanishvili talked of the butterflies and being uptight.
Whatever nerves he had, he promptly punted away when the game started. After starting center Kofi Cockburn picked up his second foul with 11 minutes left in the first half, Bezhanishvili checked back into the game and turned back the clocks.
What came next closely resembled a flashback to the freshman version of Bezhanishvili who spun defenders around in the post and played with high energy on defense. He was so good that Underwood abandoned his plan to send Cockburn back out with two minutes to go in the half. Bezhanishvili was pulling Illinois to a one-point deficit at the half before No. 2-ranked Baylor broke away from No. 5 Illinois for an 82-69 win on Wednesday night in the Jimmy V Classic.
"Obviously Kofi is a great player," Bezhanishvili said. "He’s not going to have a lot of nights like this, but when he does, other players have to step up and it was me tonight. I had to come out ready, stay ready and step up for him. He’s not going to have a lot of nights like this, I promise that."
Bezhanishvili finished with 15 points, second most on the team behind Ayo Dosunmu's 18.
“Giorgi was outstanding," Underwood said. "That was old Giorgi we all know and love. In a game Kofi was a non-factor because of fouls, Giorgi gave us a great lift. ... He loves these big games and those moments. I knew he was ready. I think any really good player gets excited for these games and has some butterflies. His focus was incredible. ... I’m really excited about moving forward with Giorgi."
Wednesday was the most points Bezhanishvili has scored since he had 16 on Nov. 20, 2019, against The Citadel, and the first time he's scored in double figures since Jan. 20 at Purdue. He knocked down a 3-pointer and a mid-range jump shot. It was the first time he had even attempted a triple since Feb. 11 against Michigan State.
“I just didn’t think about it," he said. "I went out there, played my heart out and it kind of just happened. I wasn’t thinking I’m a shooter or not. It was just the flow of the game."
Freshmen get praise
Underwood has hyped his freshman up to any and everyone in the offseason. He praised their intellect, work ethic and skill. It ranked 16th in the country and third in the Big Ten, after all.
Though Adam Miller struggled going 2-of-11 from the field, Andre Curbelo played well with 11 points, four rebounds and just one turnover and Coleman Hawkins, the often overlooked freshman, played hard in a scoreless outing off the bench.
“I did find out I love our freshmen," Underwood said.
After the game, Underwood said Curbelo has actually missed eight practices with a concussion and was limited in practice after tweaking his ankle last Friday against Ohio. He looked sharp on Wednesday. He got to the rim and distributed the ball to his teammates for easy looks.
“He’s elite now," Underwood said. "I’m just throwing that out there. He’s really good. I’m so encouraged by that. We see it in practice when he’s been healthy. He’s just been scary.
“I’m excited about that for the future because he is really a load to handle in ball screens. One defender has a hard time with him and he’s such a good passer. That gives us another option. Moving forward we’ll continue to see guys load up on Ayo and we welcome that challenge with Curbelo and what he’s capable of. That will be fun to see as he continues to grow."
Star treatment
Dosunmu was clearly the focus of the Baylor scouting report and the Bears' guards made life difficult on the Illinois preseason All-American. Dosunmu was 6 of 18 shooting and missed shots at the rim he normally makes.
The goal was clear for Baylor's defense: Make life difficult on Dosunmu.
But, Underwood said, that should be the expectation moving forward, even if other teams can't execute like Baylor's talented quartet of guards.
“Ayo better get used to that," Underwood said. "Ayo’s going to see that all year long. These guys do it in a little different capacity. They switched everything and really jumped him on the sideline and kept us pinned there. Most teams don’t have the kind of firepower to do that."
