Illinois basketball notebook: Giorgi Bezhanishvili rolls back the clock with his performance

"Obviously Kofi is a great player," Bezhanishvili said. "He’s not going to have a lot of nights like this, but when he does, other players have to step up and it was me tonight. I had to come out ready, stay ready and step up for him. He’s not going to have a lot of nights like this, I promise that."

Bezhanishvili finished with 15 points, second most on the team behind Ayo Dosunmu's 18.

“Giorgi was outstanding," Underwood said. "That was old Giorgi we all know and love. In a game Kofi was a non-factor because of fouls, Giorgi gave us a great lift. ... He loves these big games and those moments. I knew he was ready. I think any really good player gets excited for these games and has some butterflies. His focus was incredible. ... I’m really excited about moving forward with Giorgi."

Wednesday was the most points Bezhanishvili has scored since he had 16 on Nov. 20, 2019, against The Citadel, and the first time he's scored in double figures since Jan. 20 at Purdue. He knocked down a 3-pointer and a mid-range jump shot. It was the first time he had even attempted a triple since Feb. 11 against Michigan State.

“I just didn’t think about it," he said. "I went out there, played my heart out and it kind of just happened. I wasn’t thinking I’m a shooter or not. It was just the flow of the game."