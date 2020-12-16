Illinois basketball notebook: Kofi Cockburn takes advantage of post match-up

On another play, Curbelo bent around a defender and dropped a pass off to Cockburn for an easy bucket. Cockburn has talked about his need to be ready for those passes from Curbelo. After a rough play late in the Missouri game where he didn't corral that, he rectified that on Tuesday.

“It’s incredible, man," Cockburn said. "Incredible IQ, really gifted passer. It’s just about expecting it, always being ready with my hands and knowing to trust him and he’s going to make the right plays and pass that at the right moment. It’s about being ready and having a mindset that, ‘Yeah, he’s going to go. He’s going to throw it.’"

Miller adjusting

Adam Miller got off to a quick start with five points in three minutes and 2-of-2 shooting. But he missed his next seven shots of the first half, and some of them were tough shots in traffic at the rim.

He rebounded in the second-half with 3-of-4 shooting and finished the game with 14 points. It's part of the adjustment to the college game. Underwood said the coaching staff is focusing on getting Miller to execute jump-stops in the paint and playing off of two feet rather than one.