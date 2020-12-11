Illinois basketball notebook: More tempo in this year's Braggin' Rights game?

CHAMPAIGN — About four possessions per game is enough to get Brad Underwood's attention.
It seems like such a small number, really, over the course of a 40 minute game. According to KenPom's adjusted tempo, the possessions a team would have per 40 minutes against an average Division I team, Missouri is up to 70 from 66.5 last season. In his first three years, Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin never had the Tigers playing higher than a 66.5 adjusted tempo.
For contrast Illinois has a 71.8 adjusted tempo. Confused? What it essentially means is the Tigers are playing faster and Underwood, Illinois' head coach, has noticed ahead of a 7 p.m. game on Saturday at Mizzou Arena (ESPNU) in the annual Braggin' Rights game.
They’re playing with great, great speed," Underwood said. "It’s one of my big concerns going into the game. "
Through four games, this highest adjusted tempo for a team where Martin was the head coach since 68.1 in 2016 at California. Underwood points to Xavier Pinson taking over as the team's full-time point guard.
“Pinson is a blur," Underwood said. "He’s extremely fast and he’s pushing and if you don’t get him stopped, he’s getting into the paint. (Jeremiah) Tilmon and (Kobe) Brown both do a great job of rim running, then you throw the (Mark and Dru) Smith’s out there on the wing and both of those guys are very, very capable shooters."
Illini playing with pace
Mizzou (4-0) isn't the only team playing fast. Underwood loves the speed of which his team is playing. Credit to Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn for sprinting from rim to rim and putting pressure on a defense. Of course, a four-guard lineup doesn't hurt matters.
Underwood said 31 points in Tuesday's win against Duke came under seven seconds. Can that be sustained for 40 minutes? Likely not. Teams will force Illinois into the halfcourt.
“Love it. I love it," Underwood said of the team's pace. "Giorgi Bezhanishvili is a big piece of that. (Andre) Curbelo is a big piece of that. We saw Adam get going in transition and running the floor, pitch aheads and his 3s. That’s why we wanted to play faster.
“Giorgi completely changed the game the other night when he came into game with his speed and his rim running."
Grandison minutes
Jacob Grandison played a combined 34 minutes in the first two games of the season, against North Carolina A&T and Chicago State. The Illinois redshirt junior who transferred from Holy Cross and sat out a season has played 11 minutes in the last three games.
He picked up two fouls in less than a minute played Tuesday against Duke. Not fouling twice in 22 seconds, Underwood said, is the first key to staying on the floor.
“We need Jake," Underwood added. "Jake is going to be a really good player. We need his energy. He’s a really good rebounder. Kind of an unfortunate set of circumstances leading up to his fouls the other night because he’s been practicing extremely well. He’s going to be a big part of this team moving forward."
Coach K comments
Duke head coach Mike Kryzewski made headlines on Tuesday, following the loss to Illinois, when he questioned college basketball playing right now amid a pandemic and surging numbers across the nation.
“I think the one thing that we felt, and I’ll say this, we felt extremely safe playing Duke because they’re testing like we are," Underwood said. "He’s going to speak from what he thinks is best for his program and that’s his right, and I’m going to speak for ours. Our kids want to play and we’re excited to play. We’ve been voting. I think the one thing the Big Ten has done is put an unbelievable emphasis ... they’ve put their money where their mouth is and they put it in the safety, health and well-being of our student athlete."
The Blue Devils canceled the remainder of their non-conference games and will allow players to return home for the holidays. Underwood has been a proponent of playing conference-only games and will begin Big Ten play next Tuesday at home against Minnesota. Underwood is comfortable with the Big Ten daily testing protocol and would like to see that extended across college basketball.
“We should be testing everyday and I don’t understand why we’re not when it comes to the safety and health of our student athletes," Underwood said. "We’ve been meeting as coaches twice a week since July and hashing out all the problems and understanding the NCAA moved the start date back, they asked us to play non-league games. I still think the safest thing is league games. I would always say that. I’ve been a big proponent of that. Every league is doing something different, which is disappointing. Coach K has his beliefs and rights to say that, I just don’t happen to agree with them because of the protocols, the efforts and the amount of money we’ve put into testing.
"Really, in talking with all of our athletes and each of our coaches, the majority of all of us, guys want to play. We want to play over Christmas. We’ve got a shortened season. You start throwing finals in there and you start throwing in built-in opportunities to play makeup games, then the season becomes really, really short because we have a defined period where the NCAA Tournament is going to be that we can’t go past. I get it. He’s a powerful voice in our profession, a legend, and yet it was best for his program and I just happen to not agree with that."
Hutcherson still out
Austin Hutcherson, who also sat out last season after transferring from Division III Wesleyan is still out. He's not played this year and missed team activities in the summer and most of the fall. Underwood said in November that Hutcherson was seeing a back specialist in California.
There's no timetable for his return.
“Hutch is still in a day-to-day operational thing with his back with no timetable yet due to a stress fracture," Underwood said Friday.
