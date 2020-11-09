Illinois basketball opens the season ranked No. 8 in AP poll; Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn named Preseason All-Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn each made waves in the summer when they announced they were withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to the Illinois men's basketball team.

Dosunmu announced first and less than 24 hours later Cockburn made the same announcement. It immediately raised expectations to the stratosphere in Champaign.

The Illini, in head coach Brad Underwood's fourth season in charge, opened the year ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. This is the first time Illinois has been in the Top 10 since 2012 and the first time the Illini have been in the preseason Top 10 since 2004. In fact, this is the first time since 2010 the Illini have even been ranked in the AP Preseason poll since. The only Big Ten teams ranked ahead of Illinois are Wisconsin (No. 7) and Iowa (No. 5). Gonzaga is ranked No. 1 overall.

Also on Monday, both Dosunmu and Cockburn were named Preseason All-Big Ten by the media. Illinois was one of two programs in the conference with two players apiece on the 10-player panel. Iowa was the other.