Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs declares for NFL Draft; kicker James McCourt announces return

CHAMPAIGN — Another defensive player on the Illinois football team declared for the NFL Draft.
Senior defensive back Nate Hobbs announced on Saturday that he is entering the draft. Hobbs has been one of Illinois' best corners since his freshman season and has started 35 games in his career. He's the fifth Illini player and third defensive player to declare for the draft in lieu of taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler have each declared and so has wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe and offensive lineman Kendrick Green.
"My four years at Illinois have been an experience that has prepared me for life," Hobbs wrote on social media. "Through adversity we always found a way! I want to take this time to thank my coaches, teammates, and the great fans of Illini Nation for this ride.
"With this being said, after much prayer and much conversation with my family, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft!"
Hobbs, who is 6-feet tall, had 31 tackles and an interception this season.
Illinois and new head coach Bret Bielema are still waiting on decisions from defensive back Tony Adams, punter Blake Hayes, defensive linemen Roderick Perry and Isaiah Gay.
Kicker James McCourt, who has been the starter for the last two seasons, announced he is returning. McCourt was born in Ireland, where Illinois is scheduled to open the season next year against Nebraska.
He was 6-of-10 on field goals this season, including hitting the game-winner against Rutgers.
DD Snyder
DD Snyder highlights
Signed ✍️@dd_snyder is officially an #Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/vYdSRdxgZJ— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Dylan Rosiek
Dylan Rosiek highlights
🔸 @dylan_rosiek is ready to make plays for the Orange & Blue. pic.twitter.com/YBmq3y83Ey— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Josh Kreutz
Josh Kreutz highlights
Staying home!@JoshKreutz → #Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/Ej3o5rFDn3— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Patrick Bryant
Patrick Bryant highlights
Officially an #Illini.— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the 🔶&🔷, Patrick Bryant! pic.twitter.com/g9yOJxXe30
Sedarius McConnell
Sedarius McConnell highlights
Welcome home, @SEDMcC! 🔶🔷#Illini pic.twitter.com/rlZVoqo2Sr— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Tyler Strain
Tyler Strain highlights
Let's go, @D1Tstrain! #Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/txXW726Mxf— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Zachary Barlev
Zachary Barlev highlights
Illinois' own. @Barlev23 is staying home!#Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/pWb3tWok7Q— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Prince Green
Prince Green highlights
🔸 Officially an #Illini → @PrinceGreen_11 🔹 pic.twitter.com/UJcPqHZztj— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Daniel Edwards
Daniel Edwards highlights
Welcome home, @Snook4Six!#Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/AhtpfWUdml— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Josh Gesky
Josh Gesky
Brody Wisecarver
Brody Wisecarver highlights
O-Line just got stronger 👊@Bwise9869 is a ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and the No. 4 ranked recruit in Missouri by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/gV6JOxt74N— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Samari Collier
Samari Collier highlights
🔹 @1samari_ is ranked the No. 31 dual-threat QB in the country by 247Sports 🔸 pic.twitter.com/eK84zdoA46— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Joriell Washington
Joriell Washington highlights
Runs fast, hits hard, and gets to the ball.— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2020
Check out @JWashing10n's highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dJNZl447pi
Kalen Villanueva
Kalen Villanueva highlights
Let's go, @KalenVillanueva!— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 17, 2020
Officially an #Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/MksKazgLgN
January 2, 2021