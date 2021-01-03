 Skip to main content
Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs declares for NFL Draft; kicker James McCourt announces return
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21 (copy)

Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson (right) pulls in a pass despite the tight defense of Illinois' Nate Hobbs.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

CHAMPAIGN — Another defensive player on the Illinois football team declared for the NFL Draft.

Senior defensive back Nate Hobbs announced on Saturday that he is entering the draft. Hobbs has been one of Illinois' best corners since his freshman season and has started 35 games in his career. He's the fifth Illini player and third defensive player to declare for the draft in lieu of taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA as a result of the  ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler have each declared and so has wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe and offensive lineman Kendrick Green.

"My four years at Illinois have been an experience that has prepared me for life," Hobbs wrote on social media. "Through adversity we always found a way! I want to take this time to thank my coaches, teammates, and the great fans of Illini Nation for this ride.

"With this being said, after much prayer and much conversation with my family, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft!"

Hobbs, who is 6-feet tall, had 31 tackles and an interception this season. 

Illinois and new head coach Bret Bielema are still waiting on decisions from defensive back Tony Adams, punter Blake Hayes, defensive linemen Roderick Perry and Isaiah Gay.

Kicker James McCourt, who has been the starter for the last two seasons, announced he is returning. McCourt was born in Ireland, where Illinois is scheduled to open the season next year against Nebraska. 

He was 6-of-10 on field goals this season, including hitting the game-winner against Rutgers.

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

