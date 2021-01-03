Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs declares for NFL Draft; kicker James McCourt announces return

CHAMPAIGN — Another defensive player on the Illinois football team declared for the NFL Draft.

Senior defensive back Nate Hobbs announced on Saturday that he is entering the draft. Hobbs has been one of Illinois' best corners since his freshman season and has started 35 games in his career. He's the fifth Illini player and third defensive player to declare for the draft in lieu of taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler have each declared and so has wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe and offensive lineman Kendrick Green.