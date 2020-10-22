Illinois football notebook: Battle still going on for backup quarterback spot

CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Peters know what it's like to be a backup quarterback — he was during stretches at the University of Michigan.
Mental reps are all the rage. Don't take plays off. The live reps in practice will mostly be ceded to the starter. It's more of a mental job until the time comes for it to be physical. Last year, after winning the starting job in his first year on the Illinois football team Peters started 11 of 13 games but didn't finish the game against Iowa. That meant then-redshirt freshman Matt Robinson was thrust into the role, starting against Michigan and Northwestern.
So what happens if Peters, for any reason, isn't available? Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith is still working that out ahead of Friday's delayed season opener against No. 14 Wisconsin. Will it be Robinson or redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams, who was heavily recruited out of Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis?
“I’m going to let it play out the rest of the week to see who we go with," Rod Smith said on Monday. "The next guy, if you happen to see one guy go in before the other doesn’t mean one’s ahead of the other. Both of them are playing really well right now."
Head coach Lovie Smith had high praise for both. Williams added weight in the offseason to withstand the physicality of college football and is known for being an electric playmaker.
“We’ve had a chance to see Matt in games where he’s gotten on the field," Lovie Smith said. "Played well, some, bringing us back in the Michigan game. Didn’t play as well in the Northwestern game. We’ve had an opportunity to evaluate Matt in game situations a lot more.
“Isaiah Williams, I think has made about as much improvement as anybody on the team. What we like about him is he’s extremely bright, smart, his quickness — he’s as quick as anyone we have — his throwing has gotten a lot better. I like the progress he’s made. It’s good to have those type of options."
Either way, Peters said, they've got to be prepared. Knock on wood, of course, the second-year Illinois starting quarterback is able to go every game. Coran Taylor, a Peoria High graduate, would be No. 4 on the depth chart.
“They’ve got to do everything the starting quarterback does as far as meeting-wise," Peters said. "You’ve got to get in there and watch extra film with the coach. You’ve got to make sure you’re prepared when your number is called."
Young D-linemen to be called upon
The area hit most in the offseason was the defensive line. Jamal Milan, Tymir Oliver and Kenyon Jackson, all defensive tackles, exhausted their eligibility. Ends Oluwole Betiku Jr. and Ayo Shogbonyo are gone to the NFL Draft and for personal reason, respectively.
Ends Owen Carney and Isaiah Gay have experience and will be called upon to produce this year, but so could redshirt freshmen Keith Randolph and Seth Coleman along with sophomore Ezekiel Holmes.
“What we’ve seen, Seth Coleman’s, Keith Randolph, those are good players we’re expecting to really take big jumps and I think they’ll do that," Lovie Smith said.
Senior Jamal Woods and graduate transfer Roderick Perry III will anchor the defensive tackle spots with Calvin Avery in the rotation. But junior college transfer Anthony Shipton and true freshman Johnny Newton could push for snaps. Smith has gone out of his way to mention Newton several times during a training camp that was closed to fans and the media.
“Johnny is a different breed," Woods said. "I haven’t seen kids like him. Looks way better than me when I was a freshman, I can tell you that. I can definitely tell you that. He’s going to be a great guy. I can’t wait to see him on the field. I know he’s going to do his work and he’s going to have a great game.
“Calvin is looking more explosive. Calvin is looking faster. It’s kind of scary to see a big guy move this fast. I’ve been watching a lot of film from practice and I see this man flying around the field and it’s what we need up front. I’m happy to have him back and everything is going to go real good with him."
No Eifler for the first half
Linebacker Milo Eifler was ejected in the second half of December's Redbox Bowl for targeting, meaning he'll miss the first half of the season opener Friday.
It's a suspension served 10 months from the ejection. Eifler is one of the team's staring linebackers alongside Jake Hansen and Khalan Tolson. Lovie Smith has called Delano Ware a "fourth starter," so it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see him fill Eifler's role until the second half.
Eifler played well last year after sitting out a year per NCAA transfer rules.
“We have a plan for anyone who could possibly be down, for whatever reason: COVID, injuries, suspension. It’s always about the next person up," Lovie Smith said. "We have a couple options there: Khalan Tolson, of course, Delano Ware, the Shammond Coopers, Tarique Barneses, we have a couple young players who have been waiting for that opportunity and they’ll get that for the first half. Milo’s one of the best players on our football team. Whenever we can get him back out there, we will."
Defensive back plan
Tony Adams has played nickelback, cornerback and safety in his Illinois career. He ended last season as a cornerback opposite Nate Hobbs but was moved back to safety in the offseason.
Hobbs is a lock to start at cornerback on Friday and the other side should be between sophomore Devon Witherspoon and redshirt freshman Marquez Beason.
Witherspoon played in all 13 games after he was a late arrival to training camp and was a bit undersized and clearly too under-recruited. Hobbs had high praise for Witherspoon.
“Right after me, I think he’s the next best up," Hobbs said. "When I leave next year, I feel like hes an all-Big Ten type of guy. People are sleeping on him but I think he’s going to wake a lot of people up this year. He’s a solidified starter."
Beason is a four-star recruit who missed the entire season after tearing his ACL in training camp.
“Marquez is healthy now,” Lovie Smith said. "That’s what was kind of slowing up his progress a little bit. Those will be the guys who will be in the mix a little bit.”
Hobbs tried to help Beason in his recovery.
“Coming back from his injury, I think at first he was trying to get back up to full speed," Hobbs said. "Once he trusted himself, I could see he was there but didn’t want to trust himself. I told him just to trust himself and do what he did that got him here. He knows he belongs. After that, he started making plays and getting better and better. I’ve got a lot of confidence in those two guys."
In the case of any of those three not being able to go, Lovie Smith said there's a plan.
“We have a group of about eight guys, and some of them are kind of interchangeable a little bit,” he said. “Quan Martin is another guy that has some position flexibility, too.”
