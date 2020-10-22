Illinois football notebook: Battle still going on for backup quarterback spot

“I’m going to let it play out the rest of the week to see who we go with," Rod Smith said on Monday. "The next guy, if you happen to see one guy go in before the other doesn’t mean one’s ahead of the other. Both of them are playing really well right now."

Head coach Lovie Smith had high praise for both. Williams added weight in the offseason to withstand the physicality of college football and is known for being an electric playmaker.

“We’ve had a chance to see Matt in games where he’s gotten on the field," Lovie Smith said. "Played well, some, bringing us back in the Michigan game. Didn’t play as well in the Northwestern game. We’ve had an opportunity to evaluate Matt in game situations a lot more.

“Isaiah Williams, I think has made about as much improvement as anybody on the team. What we like about him is he’s extremely bright, smart, his quickness — he’s as quick as anyone we have — his throwing has gotten a lot better. I like the progress he’s made. It’s good to have those type of options."

Either way, Peters said, they've got to be prepared. Knock on wood, of course, the second-year Illinois starting quarterback is able to go every game. Coran Taylor, a Peoria High graduate, would be No. 4 on the depth chart.