Illinois guard Austin Hutcherson out for the season with a stress fracture in back

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois guard Austin Hutcherson will miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his back, head coach Brad Underwood said on Friday.
Hutcherson, a 6-foot-6, 180-pounder, has not played this season and was shut down for the better part of the summer, Underwood said. He sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules after transferring from Division III Wesleyan.
He is currently rehabbing and recovering in Los Angeles with his family and under the guidance of personal physician and a personal physical therapist, Underwood said.
"We all want our student athletes, when they come to college I think they come with big dreams and they come with goals and aspirations," Underwood said. "That's my job as a coach is to try to help them achieve that. When something physically doesn't allow that, my heart bleeds. You know how hard they work."
At Wesleyan, Hutcherson averaged 20 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 39.2 percent on 3-pointers as a sophomore before entering the transfer portal.
Hutcherson was able to practice last season during his NCAA-mandated sit-out year. Underwood said he communicates "multiple times a week" with Hutcherson. Hutcherson was expected to add to the depth on the wing this season with his athleticism and 3-point shooting ability.
"I saw Hutch and his success last year. He was a pain in the butt to guard in practice and he was really, really effective and he would help this basketball team a great deal — and he will in the future. But right now you set that aside because you don't want any long-lasting, long-term ramifications of that process," Underwood said. "He's worked extremely hard. He's continuing to work extremely hard. He's one of the most dedicated guys when it comes to his recovery and his rehab. We're excited for him in the future. Right now it's challenging because he's a really good player who is a great human being. It's hurting him so it hurts me."
With the semester at the University of Illinois being online, Hutcherson is able to remain in Los Angeles. Underwood said Hutcherson stays involved with his teammates via text and Zoom and the time away is "killing him," but said it was in Hutcherson's best interest to remain in Los Angles with those physicians and under that care.
Underwood said Hutcherson could come back at some point later in the semester.
"He's a big loss," Underwood said. "He's a 6-foot-6 wing who is an elite shooter and he's an elite athlete. Defensively he gives us something that would help us in having length and athleticism and obviously he's a guy who can make a lot of baskets very quickly.
Redshirt freshman forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, who has also not played this season, was medically cleared to play following last Saturday's game against Indiana. Bosmans-Verdonk had a lower leg injury and has been dressed for games. Underwood had previously said Bosmans-Verdonk was on a minutes restriction, which has been lifted.
"He is back and available to participate," Underwood said.
