Illinois guard Austin Hutcherson out for the season with a stress fracture in back

Hutcherson was able to practice last season during his NCAA-mandated sit-out year. Underwood said he communicates "multiple times a week" with Hutcherson. Hutcherson was expected to add to the depth on the wing this season with his athleticism and 3-point shooting ability.

"I saw Hutch and his success last year. He was a pain in the butt to guard in practice and he was really, really effective and he would help this basketball team a great deal — and he will in the future. But right now you set that aside because you don't want any long-lasting, long-term ramifications of that process," Underwood said. "He's worked extremely hard. He's continuing to work extremely hard. He's one of the most dedicated guys when it comes to his recovery and his rehab. We're excited for him in the future. Right now it's challenging because he's a really good player who is a great human being. It's hurting him so it hurts me."

With the semester at the University of Illinois being online, Hutcherson is able to remain in Los Angeles. Underwood said Hutcherson stays involved with his teammates via text and Zoom and the time away is "killing him," but said it was in Hutcherson's best interest to remain in Los Angles with those physicians and under that care.

Underwood said Hutcherson could come back at some point later in the semester.