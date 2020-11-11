Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu named AP preseason All-America team

CHAMPAIGN — Add another preseason award for Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu.
On Wednesday, Dosunmu was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team. He was joined by Iowa's Luka Garza, who as a unanimous selection, Baylor senior Jared Butler, Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert and Arizona State senior Remy Martin. Kispert and Martin tied for the final spot.
Dosunmu took a look at the NBA before deciding to return, a huge boost for the No. 8 Illini. The 6-5 guard was the first Illinois player in 20 years to lead the team in scoring as a freshman and sophomore. Dosunmu can do a little of everything on the court, averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 48% from the floor last season.
Illinois has its highest preseason ranking since 2004-2005 and its the first time the team enters a season ranked since 2010-2011 when the Illini were No. 13.
"A lot of people don’t have the opportunity where they can contend for a national championship in their home state and do it in the way that my story was written from a team that went from the bottom of the Big Ten and helping attract in other great players to come, attract other players to come and sacrifice their own talents to help the team win," Dosunmu said in August.
"That’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that only a handful of athletes have that opportunity to produce in front of their home state. It’s something I have the opportunity to do, so I’m going to work as hard as I can, doubly as hard as I can, because I know we have the opportunity to and we have a target on our back."
Dosunmu and Garza were both unanimous selections for the preseason All-Big Ten team and Dosunmu is on the Bob Cousy Award Watch List for the second straight year, a first-team All-America pick by CBS Sports and ranked as the nation's No. 2 returning player by college basketball reporter Andy Katz.
The coronavirus pandemic initially clouded Garza’s decision whether to stay at Iowa or leave for the NBA. The uncertainty of the 2020-21 college basketball season and NBA draft made a tough choice even tougher.
Once Garza decided to stay in Iowa City, he was all in. No doubts going forward.
“I couldn’t be more excited about this year and coming back,” Garza said. “Going through the process, I learned a lot, but at the end of the day, going through this team’s potential, I felt like this was something I couldn’t turn down and not be a part of.”
Garza was one of college basketball’s dominant players as a junior, averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the floor. The 6-foot-11 forward was a first-team AP All-American and finished second to Dayton’s Obi Toppin in national player of the year voting.
Iowa was ranked a program-high No. 5 in the AP preseason Top 25, in large part due to Garza’s decision to return.
“He might average a point or two less, but all that kid cares about is winning,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey said. “He’s put the time in. He’s not rested on his accomplishments. He’s hungrier than he’s ever been. There’s no better example for these young guys than Luka Garza.”
Same could be said for Butler.
A 6-3 guard, he had a strong freshman season in 2018-19 and was even better as a sophomore, averaging 16.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game to earn third-team AP All-America honors.
Baylor looked like a potential Final Four team a year ago before the pandemic canceled the season, and it could be in the mix again now that Butler is back after withdrawing from the NBA draft. The Bears were No. 2 in the AP preseason poll, highest in school history.
“Jared has shown tremendous growth in his first two seasons at Baylor, both on and off the court,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “He has always been a great teammate with an infectious personality and now that he’s an upperclassman, he’s taken on more of a leadership role.”
Cunningham arrived in Stillwater with plenty of hype as the highest-rated recruit in school history. The athletic 6-8 guard can play the point or fill it up when he wants to, putting him at the top of numerous NBA draft boards for 2021.
Cunningham dominated as a high schooler in Florida and is expected to have a similar impact in the Big 12 and beyond.
Gonzaga was the AP preseason No. 1 for the first time and Kispert’s decision to return was a big part of it.
The 6-7 senior is a superb 3-point shooter (44% last season) and a good slasher to the basket. He averaged 13.9 points and 4.0 rebounds on a deep team last season and will be a key cog on a team with Final Four aspirations.
Martin started his career at Arizona State has the bouncy-haired energizer off the bench, lifting his team with pizazz and hard-nosed defense. The 6-foot guard has since developed into an unquestioned leader on a team loaded with talented guards.
Martin averaged 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season and his decision to bypass the NBA to stay for his senior season has expectations running high for the 18th-ranked Sun Devils.
He is Arizona State’s second preseason AP All-American, with Ike Diogu in 2003-04.
Herald & Review reporter Joey Wagner contributed to this report.
