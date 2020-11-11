Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu named AP preseason All-America team

Garza was one of college basketball’s dominant players as a junior, averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the floor. The 6-foot-11 forward was a first-team AP All-American and finished second to Dayton’s Obi Toppin in national player of the year voting.

Iowa was ranked a program-high No. 5 in the AP preseason Top 25, in large part due to Garza’s decision to return.

“He might average a point or two less, but all that kid cares about is winning,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey said. “He’s put the time in. He’s not rested on his accomplishments. He’s hungrier than he’s ever been. There’s no better example for these young guys than Luka Garza.”

Same could be said for Butler.

A 6-3 guard, he had a strong freshman season in 2018-19 and was even better as a sophomore, averaging 16.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game to earn third-team AP All-America honors.

Baylor looked like a potential Final Four team a year ago before the pandemic canceled the season, and it could be in the mix again now that Butler is back after withdrawing from the NBA draft. The Bears were No. 2 in the AP preseason poll, highest in school history.