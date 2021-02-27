Illinois holds off Wisconsin's second-half rally behind Andre Curbelo

The Illini won the rematch without Dosunmu by capitalizing on Wisconsin’s shooting woes.

Wisconsin took 17 more shots than Illinois in the first half but still trailed 37-26 at the break because the Illini were so much more efficient. Illinois shot 65% and went 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half, while Wisconsin shot 27% and was 3 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Illinois cooled off considerably in the second half, but Wisconsin couldn't heat up until Trice's surge in the final minutes. Illinois led by 14 in the second half before Trice got Wisconsin back into the game.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini have won their last three meetings with Wisconsin since snapping a string of 15 straight losses in this series. Playing its third game in five days, Illinois never trailed all day. The Illini nearly crumbled down the stretch but stayed in front by going 10 of 10 on foul shots in the final 44 seconds.