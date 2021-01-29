 Skip to main content
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn among top 10 candidates for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award
breaking topical

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn among top 10 candidates for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award

Kofi Cockburn

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) was included in the top 10 players in contention for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award. 

 Holly Hart, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore Kofi Cockburn was included in the top 10 candidates for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday. 

A national committee of college basketball personnel narrowed the watch list of candidates to 10 that included Cockburn, Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky), Derek Culver (West Virginia), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Luka Garza (Iowa), Evan Mobley (USC), Neemias Queta (Utah State), Liam Robbins (Minnesota), Nate Watson (Providence) and Trevion Williams (Purdue). Five of the top centers hail from the Big Ten.

Cockburn, who leads the NCAA with 11 double-doubles this season, faces Garza, the NCAA's leading scorer, on Friday at the State Farm Center. 

Cockburn is second in the NCAA in field goal shooting at 70.1% (103-for-147) and seventh in Big Ten in scoring at 17.4 points per game. He leads the Big Ten in rebounding with 10.3 per game and is one of just five players nationally averaging at least 17 points and 10 rebounds this season. 

Cockburn is on pace to become first Illini player since 1973 to average a double-double for the season and he has the nation's longest active streak with six-straight double-doubles. 

Named after Class of 1995 Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA Champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the annual honor in its seventh year recognizes the top centers in men's college basketball.

In late February, five finalists will be presented to Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award will be presented April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the men's Starting Five.

Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, featuring Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu as a top 10 candidates, along with the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Karl Malone Power Forward Award, in addition to the women's Starting Five.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for legendary coach and Hall of Famer John Wooden at UCLA from 1966-1969. He is a three-time NCAA Champion who earned numerous accolades including three-time Final Four Most Outstanding Player, three-time National College Player of the Year and three-time Consensus First-Team All-American. As a professional, Abdul-Jabbar is a six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA Most Valuable Player, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 19-time NBA All-Star and the league's all-time leading scorer.

Fans can support their favorite players by voting online at hoophallawards.com

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Illinois vs. Iowa

For coverage of Iowa at Illinois basketball from Friday night, go to herald-review.com/sports.

