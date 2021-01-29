Illinois' Kofi Cockburn among top 10 candidates for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award

Cockburn is on pace to become first Illini player since 1973 to average a double-double for the season and he has the nation's longest active streak with six-straight double-doubles.

Named after Class of 1995 Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA Champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the annual honor in its seventh year recognizes the top centers in men's college basketball.

In late February, five finalists will be presented to Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award will be presented April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the men's Starting Five.

Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, featuring Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu as a top 10 candidates, along with the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Karl Malone Power Forward Award, in addition to the women's Starting Five.