Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu named finalists for Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year and Cousy Point Guard of the Year awards
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu named finalists for Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year and Cousy Point Guard of the Year awards

Rutgers Illinois Basketball

Illinois basketball players Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Kofi Cockburn (21) have been named finalists for the Bob Cousy Awards and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, respectively. 

 Holly Hart, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced this week that Illinois basketball's Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu have been named finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award and the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, respectively. 

Joining Cockburn on the list of finalists are Luka Garza (Iowa), Trevion Williams (Purdue), Evan Mobley (USC) and Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky). Joining Dosunmu on the list of finalists are Jared Butler (Baylor), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State) and Collin Gillespie (Villanova).

Cockburn is the only NCAA player averaging 15-plus points and 10-plus rebounds while shooting at least 65% from the field. He is second nationally with 15 double-doubles and leads the Big Ten in rebounding (10.0 per game). Cockburn is fifth in Big Ten in scoring (17.7 ppg) and is one of three players from high-major conferences averaging a double-double on the year. He is vying to become the first Illini player since 1973 to average a double-double for an entire season.

Dosunmu is the only NCAA player over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in a season and leads Big Ten with four Conference Player of the Week selections (12/14, 12/28, 2/1, 2/8). He has scored in double figures in 36 straight games, the longest active streak by a high-major conference player. Dosunmu has the highest scoring average by an Illini player in the last 30 years and he is 10th in the NCAA in scoring (21.2 per game) and sixth in made field goals (165). 

The winner of the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and Bob Cousy Award will be presented on ESPN, along with the other three members of the Men's Naismith Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Karl Malone Power Forward Award, in addition to the Women's Starting Five.

Fan voting will go live Friday, Feb. 26 on hoophallawards.com.

