Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu named finalists for Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year and Cousy Point Guard of the Year awards

Dosunmu is the only NCAA player over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in a season and leads Big Ten with four Conference Player of the Week selections (12/14, 12/28, 2/1, 2/8). He has scored in double figures in 36 straight games, the longest active streak by a high-major conference player. Dosunmu has the highest scoring average by an Illini player in the last 30 years and he is 10th in the NCAA in scoring (21.2 per game) and sixth in made field goals (165).