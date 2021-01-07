Illinois long snapper Ethan Tabel played final 10 quarters of season on torn ACL

The injury happened in the third quarter of a Dec. 5 game against Iowa. Tabel thought an Iowa defender had rolled up on his leg, and even told his doctors as much. But after watching film, he realized his leg got stuck in the turf with a defender on his hip. That was the true source of is injury.

Backup long snapper Aidan Hall, Tabel said, was out because of contact tracing. Preston Engel was another option, but he didn't have all that much experience and Tabel didn't find it fair to throw him out there against a physical Iowa team.

"I was like, ‘All right, I'm gonna go in and bite the bullet,'" Tabel said. "I didn't really want to tell anyone about what was going on. To be frank, we didn't know there was a torn ACL until that next week. I think it was Monday or Tuesday, I ended up finding out that it was torn, that was kind of the cocktail that led up to just wanting to stay in and keep everything under wraps.”

Tabel still wears his hospital bracelets and isn't yet in a position to crouch down — an important requirement for a long snapper. He announced his surgery, and intent to return, on Dec. 28. That was exactly 23 days and two games played after suffering the injury.