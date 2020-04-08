Instead of spring recruiting, these college basketball coaches are tackling the 'honey-do list' and Peloton workouts

"The honey-do list from many years is getting done," Collins said. "I've become a handyman. I didn't know I had those talents."

Perhaps nobody is as productive during quarantine time as Moser, known in his athletic department for his boundless energy.

He said he listens to self-improvement and sports podcasts. He journals lessons he has learned from them, and he has appeared as a guest on several podcasts.

He and a group of 12 coaches formed a Zoom coaches clinic, taking turns lecturing about an aspect of their jobs, such as the 1-3-1 defense. He assigned his assistants to watch other teams' videos and glean ideas.

He plays Spikeball with his four teenage kids, a game he thought was simple but learned can be brutally competitive. He even had a video conference happy hour with his college teammates.

"Everyone keeps saying to me, 'You must really be going crazy,' " Moser said with a laugh. "But it's a great time for self-improvement."

He recently learned David Edwards, a player he coached while on staff at Texas A&M in the early 1990s, died from the coronavirus. "That hit me," Moser said.