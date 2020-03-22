'It hasn't sunk in yet': Okaw Valley graduate Paige Robinson, now at Drury, reacts to cancellation of undefeated season

BETHANY — After Paige Robinson helped Drury University reach the Final Four last season, she knew the Panthers had a chance to do the same her sophomore year.

Drury, an NCAA Division II school in Springfield, went 35-1 last year, and was 32-0 this season and the No. 1 team in the country heading into the Midwest Regional tournament, which was scheduled to begin March 13.

But Robinson, a 2018 Okaw Valley graduate, and Drury didn't get a chance to compete in the tournament when the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the rest of the postseason.

"We had everyone returning," Robinson said. "So we knew we could have a really good season like last year. We took every game one at a time and lived for the moment. Unfortunately, our season got cut short."

The team had practiced March 9-12, then on the 13th they got the news.

"Since we were hosting the Midwest Regional, all teams had the court for 55 minutes of practice," Robinson said. "We were in the middle of some drills and (athletic director Corey Bray) started walking to the middle of the court. I told the girl next to me, ’Our season is over.’ I just had the feeling inside of me that it was over.