Kofi Cockburn scores career-high 33 points and No. 13 Illinois routs Minnesota

The Illini rolled to an 11-point first-half lead after the defense forced Minnesota into a stretch where it went 2-of-20 from the floor. Illinois started a bit slowly with missed free throws and lackluster defense and Minnesota actually led 18-10 early in the first half before Illinois turned on a 14-0 run sparked by defense and 10 points from Cockburn.

“We’re coming into Big Ten play, the freshmen don’t really understand it but Big Ten play is really not like regular basketball," Cockburn said. "We go up in the first half, we can’t come out with the mindset that we’re up so we can relax now. We have to keep pressing because these Big Ten teams do not give up. I witness it over and over again where we go into the second half with a lead or other teams go into the second half with a lead and we fight back and come back. It’s just about keeping the foot on the gas and doing a tremendous job on the defensive end."