Kofi Cockburn scores career-high 33 points and No. 13 Illinois routs Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo's pass landed in the hands of Kofi Cockburn, serving up the perfect dish for the Illinois sophomore to cook up his 30-burger. It was the main course on a night that Cockburn feasted.
Illinois' 7-foot mass of humanity ripped the ball around Minnesota defender Both Gach, left his feet and hammered home a two-handed dunk for his 31st point of the night. On the next trip down the court, Cockburn got fouled and hit both of his free throws to end his night with a 33-point, 13-rebound game, the former a new career high as No. 13 Illinois' thoroughly dominated Minnesota 92-65 at the State Farm Center on Thursday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Cockburn checked out after his free throws and walked into the waiting sea of high-fives and a massive hug with Illinois assistant coach Chin Coleman.
“I played with a motor," Cockburn said. (Head coach Brad Underwood) emphasized that in practice the past couple days, just me being active on the offensive glass and me not giving up on a play. Just making sure, I’m keeping post, working on the offensive glass and going opposite inside and keep the energy up."
Cockburn got whatever shot he wanted and bullied his way around the paint, part of a larger 48-14 points in the paint advantage for Illinois. Minnesota forward Liam Robbins, a transfer from Missouri Valley Conference school Drake, had the misfortune of trying to slow Cockburn. It didn't work.
“He’s the best big in the country, I believe," senior guard Trent Frazier. "When we get out in transition and he’s in that paint sealing for position, we try to throw the ball in there 99 percent of the time when we see his number or he has position to be successful to score a basket. (Tuesday) was his night."
Cockburn had 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's loss to Missouri. Underwood said it was an "inconspicuous" 19 points. When asked to describe Cockburn's performance on Tuesday, Underwood didn't hold back.
"Dominant," Underwood said. "Pretty good night. Dominant. Especially when you factor in he’s 12 of 15 from the field, and the fouls he put up on people."
But it wasn't just Cockburn. The Illini (5-2) clamped down defensively on the Golden Gophers (6-1). Senior guard Trent Frazier was in the pocket of Minnesota start Marcus Carr, holding him to 16 points on 3-of-13 shooting. Minnesota shot 28 percent from the field and Illinois won the rebounding battle 43-24.
“We had three words tonight: Communicate, walls and stick," Underwood said. "It was about communicating constantly. We talk and it bring energy. We wanted to have walls where Marcus Carr saw nothing but bodies and walls of us in front of him. The other was stick and rebound."
Curbelo, the flashy freshman guard for the Illini, dished out nine assists, scored nine points and had six rebounds to go with 14 points from Adam Miller. Ayo Dosunmu had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Frazier had 10 points.
The Illini rolled to an 11-point first-half lead after the defense forced Minnesota into a stretch where it went 2-of-20 from the floor. Illinois started a bit slowly with missed free throws and lackluster defense and Minnesota actually led 18-10 early in the first half before Illinois turned on a 14-0 run sparked by defense and 10 points from Cockburn.
In the second half, Illinois didn't let up.
“We’re coming into Big Ten play, the freshmen don’t really understand it but Big Ten play is really not like regular basketball," Cockburn said. "We go up in the first half, we can’t come out with the mindset that we’re up so we can relax now. We have to keep pressing because these Big Ten teams do not give up. I witness it over and over again where we go into the second half with a lead or other teams go into the second half with a lead and we fight back and come back. It’s just about keeping the foot on the gas and doing a tremendous job on the defensive end."
