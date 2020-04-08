Mattoon graduate Drake Jeffries commits to Wyoming in basketball

MATTOON — Mattoon graduate Drake Jeffries has finally reached his childhood dream to play Division I basketball.
But it wasn't the usual road taken.
Jeffries, a 2017 Mattoon graduate who began his career at NCAA Division II Minot State, recently committed to Wyoming. After a season as a freshman at Minot State — in Minot, N.D. — Jeffries played at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, last season.
"It is a long process to get to the Division I level and not everybody has the same path," said Jeffries. "You just need to keep working. Some go right out of high school. You need to find the right fit for you and that is what I found in Wyoming. That is where I will be able to make an impact right away and play right away.
"My path took a little longer to get there, but it all worked out."
Jeffries is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard who helped Indian Hills go 30-3 and win 13 straight games as well as qualify for the Division I NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. The Warriors were the No. 2 seed and were scheduled to play March 17 when the COVID-19 virus forced the cancellation of the tournament.
It was tough," said Jeffries of the stoppage. "We all felt like we had the best shot to win it. It was hard to hear the news and all of the sophomores were upset because we couldn't go out and finish what we started. We felt like we had more to accomplish."
Jeffries was not a starter for the first 12 games of the season, but an injury to one of the players put him at the three spot where started 20 contests.
Jeffries, a second team all-region player in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, averaged 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.7 steals. He was 108-of-227 (.476) from the field, including 86-of-192 (.448) from three-point range and 20-of-24 (.833) from the free-throw line. The Warriors have won the ICCAC 12 straight years.
"I enjoyed coaching Drake and getting to know him and his family over the past year," tweeted Indian Hills coach Hank Plona. "He has a bright future in front of him and can’t watch to watch him in Laramie."
Jeffries said schools including East Carolina, Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne, Arkansas State, University of Illinois-Chicago and Mount St. Mary’s talked to him, but his top three were Wyoming, Indiana State and Drake.
"Overall Wyoming is the best fit for me," said Jeffries. "It is a great feeling to be going there."
Wyoming has a new coach in Jeff Linder. The Cowboys were 9-24 overall and 2-16 in the Mountain West this year.
After his freshman year at Minot State, Jeffries said a coaching change coaxed him to transfer.
"I had decided if I want to play at the Division I level. JUCO would be the best fit," Jeffries said.
Jeffries said he enjoyed his time at Indian Hills.
"The coaches pushed me every day," said Jeffries. "My teammates made me better also and we grew into a family. It was one of the best years of my life."
Jeffries is studying business management and plans to play his final two years at Wyoming, using his fifth year under the graduate transfer rule.
For now, Jeffries has been shooting baskets at his neighbors.
"I have been running to try and stay in shape and doing push-ups and sit-ups," said Jeffries, who is in Mattoon.
At Minot State, Jeffries started 15 games and was 76-187 (.484) from the field, including 36-of-89 (.404) from three-point range and 17-of-25 (.680) from the free-throw line. He averaged 6.4 points, 1.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game for the 14-18 team.
At Mattoon, Jeffries was a first team all-Apollo Conference player and made the JG-TC All-Area team twice. He averaged 17.6 points for the 8-19 Green Wave, coached by Josh Forsyth.
