Mattoon graduate Drake Jeffries commits to Wyoming in basketball

MATTOON — Mattoon graduate Drake Jeffries has finally reached his childhood dream to play Division I basketball.

But it wasn't the usual road taken.

Jeffries, a 2017 Mattoon graduate who began his career at NCAA Division II Minot State, recently committed to Wyoming. After a season as a freshman at Minot State — in Minot, N.D. — Jeffries played at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, last season.

"It is a long process to get to the Division I level and not everybody has the same path," said Jeffries. "You just need to keep working. Some go right out of high school. You need to find the right fit for you and that is what I found in Wyoming. That is where I will be able to make an impact right away and play right away.

"My path took a little longer to get there, but it all worked out."

Jeffries is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard who helped Indian Hills go 30-3 and win 13 straight games as well as qualify for the Division I NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. The Warriors were the No. 2 seed and were scheduled to play March 17 when the COVID-19 virus forced the cancellation of the tournament.