Illinois' Kofi Cockburn declares for the NBA Draft

CHAMPAIGN — llinois All-American Kofi Cockburn announced on his social media accounts Sunday that he has declared for the NBA Draft.

Cockburn averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while making 65.4% of his shots from the field during his sophomore campaign. He became the only NCAA player on the season to average 15+ points and 9+ boards on at least 60 percent shooting. He ranked third in the nation with 16 double-doubles and fourth nationally in field goal percentage while leading the NCAA with 78 dunks.

Cockburn is the first center in Illinois history to achieve consensus All-America status, earning a spot on the Wooden Award All-American Team and garnering second-team All-America accolades from the Associated Press, NABC, USBWA, Sporting News, CBS Sports and USA Today.