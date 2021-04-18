Illinois' Kofi Cockburn declares for the NBA Draft

CHAMPAIGN — llinois All-American Kofi Cockburn announced on his social media accounts Sunday that he has declared for the NBA Draft.
DECLARED 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/up4Jn0FCV2— Kofi Cockburn (@kxng_alpha) April 18, 2021
Cockburn averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while making 65.4% of his shots from the field during his sophomore campaign. He became the only NCAA player on the season to average 15+ points and 9+ boards on at least 60 percent shooting. He ranked third in the nation with 16 double-doubles and fourth nationally in field goal percentage while leading the NCAA with 78 dunks.
Cockburn is the first center in Illinois history to achieve consensus All-America status, earning a spot on the Wooden Award All-American Team and garnering second-team All-America accolades from the Associated Press, NABC, USBWA, Sporting News, CBS Sports and USA Today.
Cockburn helped lead Illinois to a 24-7 record, including a 16-4 mark in conference play followed by the Big Ten Tournament championship. The Illini earned an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed and set a school record by defeating six top-10 teams during the season. Illinois finished the year at No. 4 in KenPom, the second-highest rating in program history.
Cockburn joins teammate Ayo Dosunmu in declaring for the NBA Draft. Senior guard Trent Frazier announced that he would return to the Illini for a fifth season on Saturday.
PHOTOS: Check out these photos from No. 2 Illinois' NCAA Tournament second round game against No. 17 Loyola Chicago
NCAA Loyola Chicago Illinois Basketball
