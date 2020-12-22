Watch now: Doug Collins, Lou Henson among first-time nominees for Naismith Hall of Fame

Former Illinois State All-American Doug Collins and ex-University of Illinois coach Lou Henson are among the first-time nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday in Springfield, Mass.
Finalists from the North American and Women’s committees for the Class of 2021 will be announced during NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for early March.
The entire Class of 2021, including those selected by the direct elect committee, will be unveiled at the NCAA Final Four scheduled for early April.
Collins, who is in the direct elect category, was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in November 2017. He averaged 29.1 points per game and scored 2,240 career points, still an ISU record, in three seasons from 1970-73 while being named both an All-American and Academic All-American. Freshmen were not eligible to play on the varsity at that time.
He played on the 1972 U.S. Olympic team prior to his senior season. Two late free throws by Collins put the U.S. ahead in the gold medal game before a controversial finish gave the Soviet Union a disputed victory.
Collins was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1973 NBA Draft. Collins went on to become a four-time NBA All-Star with the 76ers before his career was cut short by injuries.
After retiring, Collins went on to coach four NBA teams (including the Chicago Bulls) along with becoming an award-winning television analyst.
Henson, nominated by the North American committee, passed away on July 25 at age 88. Also a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, Henson coached 41 years at three programs, retiring from New Mexico State in 2005. Henson's teams won 779 games, putting No. 13 on the all-time Division I list.
He retired as the all-time leader in victories at both Illinois (423) and New Mexico State (289). In his 21-year career at Illinois from 1975-96, Henson guided Illinois to the NCAA Tournament 12 times. His best team, dubbed the Flyin’ Illini by Dick Vitale, advanced to the 1989 Final Four in a 31-win season.
The Class of 2021 Enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place in Springfield, Mass., in September 2021.
Other prominent first-time nominees are Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Paul Pierce, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson.
Returning to the ballot are fan-favorite nominees Chauncey Billups, Chris Bosh, Richard Hamilton, Bob Huggins, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright, Swin Cash and Becky Hammon.