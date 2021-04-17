Watch now: Illinois' Trent Frazier announces he will return for fifth season

CHAMPAIGN — Illini senior Trent Frazier announced with a video on his social media accounts Saturday that he will return for the 2021-22 season, taking advantage of the additional year of competition opportunity.

In his Illinois career, Frazier started 108 of 126 games and totaled 1,434 points to rank 19th on the school's all-time scoring list. He is also the No. 4 3-point shooter in school history with 247 3s and No. 7 in career steals with 166.

Frazier earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and received honorable mention all-conference honors this past season. He was the Illini's third-leading scorer, averaging 10.2 points, while leading the team in 3-pointers (55) and steals (39). He scored in double figures 14 times, highlighted by a season-high 24 points in the victory over No. 7 Iowa (1/29) and 22 points in the blowout win at No. 2 Michigan (3/2).

