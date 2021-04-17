Watch now: Illinois' Trent Frazier announces he will return for fifth season

CHAMPAIGN — Illini senior Trent Frazier announced with a video on his social media accounts Saturday that he will return for the 2021-22 season, taking advantage of the additional year of competition opportunity.
In his Illinois career, Frazier started 108 of 126 games and totaled 1,434 points to rank 19th on the school's all-time scoring list. He is also the No. 4 3-point shooter in school history with 247 3s and No. 7 in career steals with 166.
Frazier earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and received honorable mention all-conference honors this past season. He was the Illini's third-leading scorer, averaging 10.2 points, while leading the team in 3-pointers (55) and steals (39). He scored in double figures 14 times, highlighted by a season-high 24 points in the victory over No. 7 Iowa (1/29) and 22 points in the blowout win at No. 2 Michigan (3/2).
Frazier helped lead Illinois to a 24-7 record, including a 16-4 mark in conference play followed by the Big Ten Tournament championship. The Illini earned an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed and set a school record by defeating six top-10 teams during the season.
Frazier emerged on the scene as a rookie, earning 2018 Big Ten All-Freshman Team and honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades. He was second on the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game, the sixth-highest average by an Illini freshman. He set his career high with 32 points against Wisconsin (2/8/18), the No. 4 single-game UI freshman scoring performance, and set his career high with seven 3-pointers against both the Badgers and Iowa (1/11/18).
Frazier averaged a career-best 13.7 points as a sophomore, once again garnering honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition. He made 80 treys to rank ninth on the Illini single-season list and set a season high with 30 points at Minnesota (1/30/19). He then averaged 9.1 points as a junior, helping the Illini to a 21-10 record and final ranking of No. 21.
