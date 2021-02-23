Michigan State upsets No. 5 Illinois behind Aaron Henry, Joshua Langford

“They mucked the game up and made it ugly,” coach Brad Underwood said.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Rocket Watts and Joey Hauser each scored 13 points for the Spartans, who were in control for much of the game with balanced offense and aggressive defense.

“We wanted to be aggressor," Langford said. “We wanted to hit them first."

Langford has taken a lot of hits in his career, missing all of last season and much of the previous year with injuries. He also was one of many people in the program to test positive for COVID-19 during the season.

In the opening 20 minutes against Illinois, he matched a career high with 10 rebounds and scored seven points to help Michigan State lead 36-26.

“Langford was unbelievable in the first half," Underwood said.

The Alabama was a highly touted recruit when he signed with Michigan State five years ago in a recruiting class that included Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges.

Lately, Langford had been shooting, running and jumping as well as ever to bounce back from a series of setbacks.

“Nobody has been through more than Josh Langford,” Izzo said. “I’m so happy he played so well and that he’s leading so well.”