Millikin men’s basketball falls at North Central

The Millikin men's basketball team lost a conference road game at North Central College 61-55 on February 7 in Naperville, Illinois.

The Big Blue scored the game's first basket and held the lead for 35 minutes of the game. Millikin led 20-6 midway through the first half and went into the halftime locker room up 32-25.

North Central hung close for the first 15 minutes of the second half and took its first lead at 54-52 on two Shea Cupples free throws with 5:06 left in the game.

After a free throw by Millikin's Calvin Fisher cut the lead to one, Matt Helwig hit a basket to put the Cardinals up 56-53. An Ethan Helwig free throw gave North Central a four point advantage before Fisher pulled Millikin to 57-55 with 1:12 remaining. North Central would go 4-6 from the free throw line in the final minute to secure the victory.

Millikin shot 36% (20-for-55) from the field, making 7-of-19 from 3-point range. The Big Blue struggled at the free throw line making 8-of-15 attempts.

North Central host 46% (21-for-46) from the field including going 5-for-22 from 3-point range. The Cardinals made 14-of-20 attempts from the free throw line. North Central out rebounded Millikin 41-25.

Fisher led the Big Blue with 22 points and six rebounds. Demarcus Bond scored 12 points for Millikin.

North Central's top scorer was Matt Helwig with 25 points. Ethan Helwig finished with 14.

Millikin is now 12-9, 7-5 CCIW while North Central improves to 14-7, 9-4 CCIW.

