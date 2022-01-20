Millikin men’s basketball overpowers No. 14 Wheaton

MILLIKIN -- The Millikin men's basketball team knocked off Division III No. 14 Wheaton College 76-51 on Wednesday at the Griswold Center in Decatur.

Millikin held the lead for over 39 minutes, building a 35-25 advantage at halftime. The Big Blue then broke open the game in the second half outscoring the Thunder by 15. Millikin's largest lead of the game was 27 points in the final minute of the contest.

Millikin shot 47% (27-for-57) from the field making 4-of-14 (28%) attempts from 3-point range. The Big Blue were 18-for-21 (86%) from the free-throw line. Millikin outscored Wheaton 38-18 in the paint and got 25 points off its bench. Millikin won the rebounding battle 39-29.

Millikin's aggressive defense kept Wheaton off balance all night with the Thunder making 29% (15-for-52) of attempts from the field. Wheaton was 5-for-22 (23%) from 3-point range and 16-of-19 from the line.

Millikin had four players score in double figures led by senior Calvin Fisher with 21 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists. Scott Gown added 12 points followed by Noah Livingston with 11. Demarcus Bond had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Nyameye Adom led Wheaton with 17 points followed by Tyson Cruichshank with 14.

The victory breaks a seven game Millikin losing streak against Wheaton and improves the Big Blue to 10-7 overall and 5-3 in the CCIW. Wheaton falls to 13-4, 5-3 CCIW.

