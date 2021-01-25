 Skip to main content
Millikin men's and women's basketball against Carthage postponed
DECATUR — The Millikin women’s basketball game at Carthage and the Big Blue men’s game at home scheduled for Monday were postponed because of wintry weather causing dangerous travel conditions in northern Illinois.

No makeup date was announced.

Millikin men's and women's basketball will return to the court Thursday, with the men hosting Wheaton and the women traveling to Wheaton.

