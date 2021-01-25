Millikin men's and women's basketball against Carthage postponed

DECATUR — The Millikin women’s basketball game at Carthage and the Big Blue men’s game at home scheduled for Monday were postponed because of wintry weather causing dangerous travel conditions in northern Illinois.
No makeup date was announced.
Millikin men's and women's basketball will return to the court Thursday, with the men hosting Wheaton and the women traveling to Wheaton.
Justin Conn
Sports Editor
Sports editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
