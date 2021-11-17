Millikin men's basketball picks up another win over Blackburn College

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team improved 3-1 on the season with a 66-54 win over Blackburn College in its home opener on Wednesday at the Griswold Center.

Millikin led 36-27 at halftime and outscored the Beavers by three in the second half to secure the victory. Millikin shot the ball well, hitting 43% (26-for-61) from the field and making 10-of-20 from 3-point range.

Blackburn hit only 29% (15-for-51) from the field including going 7-for-31 from 3-point range. The Beavers were 17-for-27 from the free-throw line.

Millikin controlled the rebounding battle 45-35.

Calvin Fisher led Millikin with a double double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Freshman JT Welch added 16 points and Jake Hampton chipped in 11 points. Cole Laurence had seven points and seven rebounds and Demarcus Bond had eight points and five rebounds along with three assists.

Jarrius Burnett led Blackburn with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Javon Stovall had 12 points for Blackburn.

It was the second meeting of the season for the team teams, with the Big Blue winning the season opener in Carlinville 63-59. The Beavers fall to 1-5 on the season.

