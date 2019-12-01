Millikin women handed first loss of the season by Illinois College

JACKSONVILLE — Cold shooting led to the Millikin women's basketball team's first loss of the season — a 78-73 loss at Illinois College on Sunday.

Millikin (6-1) shot 36 percent (28-of-78) from the field, going 9-of-30 (30 percent) from 3-point range. Illinois College (4-3) shot 47 percent (30-of-64) from the field and won the rebounding battle 49-44.

Illinois College led 41-35 at halftime. Illinois College pulled away to a 12-point lead with just over three minutes left, but the Big Blue battled back and pulled to within 75-73 on a Brianna Anthony 3-pointer with under 30 seconds left in the game.

Millikin had the ball with a chance for the lead in the final five seconds, but turned the ball over without getting off a final shot.

Aubrey Staton led Millikin with 19 points and five rebounds. Abby Ratsch had 14 points and seven rebounds. Anthony finished with 13 points. Grace Yaunches led Illinois College with 21 points.

