Millikin women’s basketball takes over first place in the CCIW with win over Illinois Wesleyan

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team took over first place in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) standings with a 67-56 win over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday at the Griswold Center in Decatur.

The Big Blue are now 17-4 overall and 11-1 in the CCIW. Illinois Wesleyan falls to 13-8, 10-2 in second place in the conference.

Both teams got off to a shaky start, but Millikin settled down late in the first quarter to take a 17-8 lead. Millikin shot 7-for-18 from the field in the first quarter but held the Titans to 2-for-13 from the field.

Millikin led the entire game including holding a 36-17 advantage at halftime. The Big Blue's biggest lead of the game, 23 points, came with 2:38 left in the third quarter making it a 49-26 game. It was a 51-31 lead for the Big Blue after three quarters. The Titans opened the fourth quarter with a 15-2 run to pull to 53-41 with 6:13 left to play.

Millikin's Elyce Knudsen pushed the lead back to 14 points and Millikin maintained a double-digit advantage until the final minute of the game. The closest Illinois Wesleyan would come was 63-54 with 1:05 left to play.

Millikin shot 43%(26-for-61) from the field and made 6-of-15 (40%) attempts from 3-point range. The Big Blue were 9-for-14 from the free throw line.

Illinois Wesleyan shot 22-for-55 (40%) from the field making 3-of-12 (25%) from 3-point range. The Titans were 9-for-16 from the free throw line. Millikin won the rebounding battle 39-31.

Millikin got contributions up and down the lineup, led by Knudsen with 24 points and five assists. Aubrey Staton scored 12 points going 4-for-5 from the field including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Staton had four blocks on the defensive end of the floor. Jordan Hildebrand had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Miranda Fox had a career-high 12 rebounds along with seven points and five assists. Bailey Coffman added eight points.

Brooke Lansford led Illinois Wesleyan with 16 points, followed by Katelyn Heller with 15.

Millikin travels to Naperville on Wednesday to face North Central College at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.