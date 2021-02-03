Millikin women's basketball games against Augustana this week postponed because of COVID-19 protocols

DECATUR — The Millikin women's basketball team's two upcoming women's basketball games between Augustana and Millikin have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols at Augustana.
The teams were scheduled to play in Decatur on Thursday, Feb. 4, and at Augustana on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Millikin will now play at Carthage on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m., instead of the originally announced makeup date of Feb. 8.
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen has quickly made a name for herself in the CCIW. She had a stellar week that earned her CCIW Player of the Week and D3hoops.com Team of the Week honors. Knudsen had 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds, three assists and three steals in Millikin's win on Saturday. She had 29 points with six rebounds, three assists and four steals against the Thunder on Thursday. In 61 minutes of playing time, Knudsen only had two turnovers.
Millikin men vs. Augustana
The Big Blue men will hit the road on Thursday before returning home on Saturday.
Millikin (0-3) lost at Wheaton 67-58 on Saturday. The Big Blue started strong, building an 18-7 advantage with 12 minutes remaining in the first half. The Thunder used a 15-4 run over the next five minutes to tie the game at 22-22. Wheaton held a 34-28 lead at halftime and outscored Millikin by three in the second half.
Calvin Fisher had a double double for Millikin with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jake Hampton returned to action for Millikin after an injury forced him to miss the first two games scoring 13 points.
A new era of basketball is underway at Augustana under first year head coach Steve Schafer. Schafer, a 2001 Augustana graduate, replaced Grey Giovanine, who retired after compiling a record of 433-150 in 21 seasons.
Six-foot eight inch sophomore Daniel Carr leads the Vikings (1-2), scoring 21 points in the Vikings' lone win.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Thurs., Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.
Location: Feb. 4 at Carver Center, Rock Island. Feb. 6 at the Griswold Center.
Radio: Fox Sports 1050 AM (Saturday)
Live Stats: athletics.augustana.edu/sidearmstats/mbball/summary (Thursday). athletics.millikin.edu/sidearmstats/mbball/summary (Saturday)
Live Video: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/ (Thursday). athletics.millikin.edu/watch (Saturday)
Series: Augustana leads the series 99-54.
Last Meeting: Feb. 19, 2020: Wheaton won 68-53 at Wheaton.
Next Game: Thurs., Feb 4 at Augustana College at 7 p.m.
Note: The Vikings have a 28 game winning streak in the series, with Millikin’s last victory coming in 2005-06.