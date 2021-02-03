Millikin women's basketball games against Augustana this week postponed because of COVID-19 protocols

Millikin's Elyce Knudsen has quickly made a name for herself in the CCIW. She had a stellar week that earned her CCIW Player of the Week and D3hoops.com Team of the Week honors. Knudsen had 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds, three assists and three steals in Millikin's win on Saturday. She had 29 points with six rebounds, three assists and four steals against the Thunder on Thursday. In 61 minutes of playing time, Knudsen only had two turnovers.