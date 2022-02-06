Millikin women's basketball go to 10-1 in CCIW play; Millikin men top Carroll

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team scored a 73-59 win over Carroll University on Saturday at the Griswold Center to improve to 16-4 overall and 10-1 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW).

The teams played an even first quarter with the scored tied at 22-22 at the end of the quarter. The Big Blue outscored the Pioneers 27-16 in the second quarter to take a 49-38 at halftime.

Millikin's biggest lead of the game was 18 points, which occurred early in the fourth quarter. The Big Blue shot 48% (27-for-56) from the field and made 9-of-16 (56%) attempts from 3-point range. Millikin was 10-for-14 from the free throw line. Carroll shot 41% (23-for-56) from the field and made 6-of-17 (35%) attempts from 3-point range. The Pioneers were 7-for-9 from the line. Millikin won the rebounding battle 37-27.

Senior Jordan Hildebrand led the Big Blue with 17 points, five rebounds, eight steals and three assists. Elyce Knudsen added 16 points and four assists. Aubrey Staton scored 11 points going 4-for-5 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

Elizabeth Behrndt led Carroll with 14 points and five rebounds. Katie Christian added 10 points for the Pioneers.

Carroll falls to 14-6 overall and 6-6 in CCIW play.

Millikin hosts Illinois Wesleyan in a makeup on Monday at 7 p.m.

Millikin men 74, Carroll 64

The Millikin men's basketball team rallied late in the game to defeat Carroll University 74-64 on Saturday at the Griswold Center.

Millikin started the game strong and built a 13-2 lead with 15:35 left in the first half. Carroll then rallied and took the lead, 39-34 at halftime.

Carroll led by as many as eight twice in the second half, including a 57-48 lead with 11:32 left in the game. The Big Blue battled back and tied the game at 61-61 on two Noah Livingston free throws with 3:50 left to play.

Livingston scored the next six points for the Big Blue to widen the lead. Demarcus Bond gave Millikin a six-point lead with a turnaround jumper in the lane to make it 68-62 with 1:30 remaining. The Big Blue hit six straight free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Millikin shot 52% (24-for-46) from the field and made 4-of-16 attempts from 3-point range. Millikin was 22-for-28 from the free throw line. Carroll shot 24-for-57 (42%) from the field and made 9-of-24 (37.5%) from beyond the arc. Carroll won the rebounding battle 29-28.

Calvin Fisher lead Millikin with 17 points and nine rebounds. Livingston finished with 15 points and Bond added 13. Cole Laurence had 11 points for Millikin. Carroll's top scorer was Aaron Wafford with 18 points.

Millikin improves to 12-8, 7-4 in the CCIW while Carroll falls to 6-15, 2-10+ in the CCIW.\

