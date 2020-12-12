Missouri beats No. 6 Illinois in Braggin' Rights game for third straight year

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Brad Underwood had seen this lack of energy out of his team before, deficits that shouldn't exist but manifested themselves.

It happened in the third game of the season against Ohio, but the Illini were able to find a spark, able climb back and beat the Bobcats. There was no such thing on Saturday night at Mizzou Arena against undefeated and soon-to-be-ranked Missouri.

Mizzou got the 50-50 balls, ran in transition, out-rebounded Illinois, made its free throws and sent the No. 6-rated Illini back to Champaign with an 81-78 loss. It's Illinois' third consecutive loss in the annual Braggin' Rights game, this one played at Mizzou Arena by way of a coin flip after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it out of St. Louis.

“Our lack of energy, our lack of effort, is beyond explanation," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "I don’t have an answer for that yet. You can think we’re ready, but I can tell mentally that any time we’re missing free throws it’s a great key for the game. Overall, when you’re missing free throws, you’re mentally not sharp. It ultimately bit us."

Illinois' superstar junior guard Ayo Dosunmu was magnificent at every turn and nearly pulled his team out of the pits of a game where the Illini got out-hustled, lost on 50-50 balls and missed free throws.