NCAA hits Oklahoma State with postseason ban in corruption case
NCAA hits Oklahoma State with postseason ban in corruption case

An NCAA infractions committee panel announced Friday that former Oklahoma State assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers.

The NCAA also levied including penalties that include a one-year postseason ban for the team that takes effect next season. The ruling included three years of probation, a $10,000 fine self-imposed by the school and a reduction in basketball scholarships.

Evans also received a 10-year show-cause order in the case tied to the federal corruption investigation into college basketball, which became public in fall 2017. The school received a notice of allegations last year.

Current Illinois coach Brad Underwood coached Oklahoma State for one season — in 2016-17 — before becoming Illinois coach in March of 2017.

This story will be updated.

