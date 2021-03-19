No. 1-seed Illinois dominates Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Da'Monte Williams hit a 3 as the shot clock was expiring to put Illinois up 25-17. The Illini went on an 8-0 run and had nearly doubled up the Dragons 39-21 at halftime.

Frazier led with nine points in the first, followed by Dosunmu and Cockburn with eight. Dosunmu grabbed seven rebounds in the first half and Adam Miller had six points.

Zach Walton led Drexel with six first-half points. Xavier Bell finished with a team-high 12 points.

The second half began with a Frazier steal and layup as Illinois' defense continued to hum. Dosunmu stole the Dragons pass and dunked it to put Illinois up 27 with 14:59 left. Triple-double watchers were excited as Dosunmu crossed into double figures in scoring and rebounding but assists didn't follow. The USA Today Player of the Year finished with 17 points, 11 assists, six assists and three steals.

Kofi Cockburn had a game-high 18 points, five rebounds and two blocks.