No. 13 Illinois loses lead, then the game at No. 19 Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — After what was a mostly perfect start full of back-door cuts, 3-pointers and playing perfectly in-sync, No. 13 Illinois watched that version of itself disappear.

The defensive stops vanished into thin air. The turnovers mounted. The 50-50 balls — again — went to the other team. More importantly, what was once an 11-point lead disappeared and No. 19 Rutgers salted away a 91-88 win at the RAC on Sunday afternoon.

Illinois (5-3, 1-1) couldn't get enough stops down the stretch to fully catch up to a Rutgers (6-0, 2-0), which clawed out of its double-digit deficit and built a lead that swelled up to 12 points late in the second half. Each time Illinois appeared to have answered, Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr. had an answer back. He hit corner 3-pointers, got to the rim and nailed his free throws down the stretch on the way to 30 points and nine rebounds.

Beyond that, the think that most irked Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was the fouling and the parade of opposing players to the free-throw line. Illinois ranked No. 20 in foul rate last year, according to KenPom.