No. 13 Illinois loses lead, then the game at No. 19 Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — After what was a mostly perfect start full of back-door cuts, 3-pointers and playing perfectly in-sync, No. 13 Illinois watched that version of itself disappear.
The defensive stops vanished into thin air. The turnovers mounted. The 50-50 balls — again — went to the other team. More importantly, what was once an 11-point lead disappeared and No. 19 Rutgers salted away a 91-88 win at the RAC on Sunday afternoon.
Illinois (5-3, 1-1) couldn't get enough stops down the stretch to fully catch up to a Rutgers (6-0, 2-0), which clawed out of its double-digit deficit and built a lead that swelled up to 12 points late in the second half. Each time Illinois appeared to have answered, Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr. had an answer back. He hit corner 3-pointers, got to the rim and nailed his free throws down the stretch on the way to 30 points and nine rebounds.
Beyond that, the think that most irked Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was the fouling and the parade of opposing players to the free-throw line. Illinois ranked No. 20 in foul rate last year, according to KenPom.
This year, the Illini rank No. 218 and Rutgers made 25-of-36 shots from the free-throw line, stopping Illinois from getting into anything that resembles an offensive rhythm, particularly in the second half. The Scarlet Knights made 21-of-26 free throws in the second half, propelling them to both a lead and a win.
The Illini looked dominant early and assisted on all but four of its made field goals in the first half and didn't even trail until 14:42 left in the second half after a 3-pointer by Harper Jr.
The game swung in Rutgers' favor with 9:32 left after Geo Baker hit a pair of free throws and Illinois senior guard Da'Monte Williams was called for a flagrant foul attempting to box out Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy, who hit both of his free throws. Rutgers kept possession and Montez Mathis got an offensive rebound for a dunk.
What was once a one-point Rutgers led suddenly turned to a seven-point lead in less than 20 seconds.
Illinois slowly found enough stops to claw back and got within four points, 83-79, with 50.8 seconds left in the game, but never got closer.
Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 22 points and 11 rebounds and center Kofi Cockburn scored 17 points and had a team-high 12 rebounds.
This story will be updated.
