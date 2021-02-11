No. 13 Millikin women's basketball comes from behind to beat North Central as Jordan Hildebrand scores 1,000th point

DECATUR — The 13th-ranked Millikin women's basketball used a second half rally to defeat North Central College 74-62 on Thursday at the Griswold Center.

For the second straight game, Millikin had a poor start to the game — unable to find its shot. The Big Blue made only 2-of-14 (14 percent) in the first quarter, falling behind 19-7. Millikin outscored the Cardinals 20-12 in the second quarter and went into the locker room at halftime trailing 31-27.

The Big Blue got rolling in the third quarter, shooting 7-of-15 (48 percent) from the field and building a 49-44 advantage in the third quarter. Millikin closed out the game with a 25-18 fourth quarter to pull off the victory.

Millikin shot 36 percent (24-67) from the field for the game, making 6-of-20 (30 percent) from beyond the arc. The Big Blue made 20-of-26 from the free throw line. North Central shot 40 percent (23-58) from the field and made 5-of-22 from three-point range. The Cardinals were 11-of-17 from the line.

Millikin won the rebounding battle 45-36.

Senior Jordan Hildebrand scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds for Millikin. Hildebrand surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career and now stands at 1,006.