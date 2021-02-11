No. 13 Millikin women's basketball comes from behind to beat North Central as Jordan Hildebrand scores 1,000th point

DECATUR — The 13th-ranked Millikin women's basketball used a second half rally to defeat North Central College 74-62 on Thursday at the Griswold Center.
For the second straight game, Millikin had a poor start to the game — unable to find its shot. The Big Blue made only 2-of-14 (14 percent) in the first quarter, falling behind 19-7. Millikin outscored the Cardinals 20-12 in the second quarter and went into the locker room at halftime trailing 31-27.
The Big Blue got rolling in the third quarter, shooting 7-of-15 (48 percent) from the field and building a 49-44 advantage in the third quarter. Millikin closed out the game with a 25-18 fourth quarter to pull off the victory.
Millikin shot 36 percent (24-67) from the field for the game, making 6-of-20 (30 percent) from beyond the arc. The Big Blue made 20-of-26 from the free throw line. North Central shot 40 percent (23-58) from the field and made 5-of-22 from three-point range. The Cardinals were 11-of-17 from the line.
Millikin won the rebounding battle 45-36.
Senior Jordan Hildebrand scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds for Millikin. Hildebrand surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career and now stands at 1,006.
Elyce Knudsen was the Big Blue's top scorer with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. Abby Ratsch added 12 points followed by Miranda Fox with 11 and Jazmin Brown with 10. Fox had five rebounds and four assists.
North Central's top scorer was Haydn Braun with 20 points.
Millikin is now 5-2 while North Central falls to 0-6. The two teams will play again on Saturday, February 13 in Naperville.
Millikin men lose
The Millikin men's basketball team played well on the road, but lost at North Central College 62-58.
North Central led 31-22 at halftime. Millikin outscored the Cardinals in the second half 36-31, but could overcome the nine point halftime deficit.
Millikin pulled to within four points twice in the finals two minutes on a three-pointer from Calvin Fisher and a basket from Jake Hampton. North Central answered Fisher's three with two free throws from Shea Cupples to push the lead back to six. After Hampton's bucket, the Cardinals went 2-for-4 from the line, making it a 61-55 game with 8 seconds remaining. Scott Gown hit a three-pointer for Millikin to pull the Big Blue to 61-58, but the Cardinals made one of two from the fine with three seconds to play to seal the victory.
Millikin shot 36 percent (21-58) from the field making 5-15 from three point range. Millikin was 9-15 from the free throw line. The Cardinals shot 44 percent (22-50) from the field and made 3-10 from three point range. North Central was 11-18 from the free throw line.
Millikin out rebounded the Cardinals 38-35.