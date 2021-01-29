No. 19 Illinois hangs on to lead to beat No 7 Iowa behind Ayo Dosunmu

Iowa had trouble slowing down Dosunmu in the first half as the Illinois star made 9 of 12 shots from the field and scored 19 points, much of it in transition.

The Hawkeyes managed to open a 26-20 advantage in the middle of the half before the Illini went on a 12-2 scoring run with Dosunmu scoring the last six in a row.

The Hawkeyes regained the upper hand on a 3-pointer by Wieskamp and a putback by Murray, and the lead changed hands eight times in the final five minutes of the half.

With Iowa holding a 41-40 edge, Frazier threw in a desperation 3-point attempt with the shot clock expiring in the final seconds of the half to give Illinois a 43-40 lead at the break.

Illinois shot 59.4% from the field in the first 20 minutes to just 44.7 for Iowa.

Cockburn scored inside and Frazier nailed another 3 to push the Illinois lead to 48-41, but the Hawkeyes rallied with Garza on the bench with three fouls.

A Murrary putback capped an 11-2 scoring run and gave the Hawkeyes a 52-50 lead and the lead continued to seesaw back and forth for the next 10 minutes.

Garza tied it at 69 when he grabbed a rebound on the break and jammed it through but he collected his fourth foul with 4 minutes remaining.