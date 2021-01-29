No. 19 Illinois hangs on to lead to beat No 7 Iowa behind Ayo Dosunmu

CHAMPAIGN — The only regular-season matchup between Iowa and Illinois was expected to be an interesting showdown between two highly motivated teams that don’t really like each other very much.
Some felt it had the makings of a classic.
It didn’t disappoint.
Ayo Dosunmu scored 25 points and Trent Frazier added a season-best 24 as No. 19 Illinois held off No. 7 Iowa in the final minutes to claim an 80-75 victory at the State Farm Center in a contest that included 23 lead changes.
Senior Jacob Grandison gave Illinois the lead for the last time on a 3-point field goal from the left corner with 2 minutes, 22 seconds remaining and Illinois closed out the game with free throws.
After Grandison gave the Illini a 74-72 lead, freshman Andre Curbelo forced a turnover and made a pair of free throws with 2:03 remaining.
Joe Wieskamp, who scored 19 points to share Iowa scoring honors with Luka Garza, appeared to have scored at the other end when Kofi Cockburn was called for goaltending. After the block, Wieskamp grabbed the ball and scored anyway. However, a video review determined that Cockburn got a clean block and Iowa was given the ball out of bounds.
Cockburn then poked the ball away from Garza but Curbelo turned the ball back to the Hawkeyes. Wieskamp missed a 3 with Frazier rebounding. The 6-foot-2 senior made two free throws with 23.2 seconds left to push the lead to six.
Iowa still had a chance after Jordan Bohannon drilled a 3-point field goal to cut it to 78-75 and the Illini turned the ball over again against the Iowa press.
But Bohannon missed a potential game-tying 3 with Cockburn snaring the rebound.
Cockburn missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 5 seconds left but Iowa’s Jack Nunge fumbled the rebound and Cockburn got it back. He made two clinching foul shots with 2.7 seconds left.
Iowa (12-4, 6-3 Big Ten) played without sophomore guard CJ Fredrick, who remained out with a lower leg injury. Keegan Murray, who started in his place, finished with 8 points and a team-leading 8 rebounds.
Grandison contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (11-5, 7-2). Cockburn was held to 9 points, all but one coming in the second half, but he also collected 10 rebounds.
Iowa had trouble slowing down Dosunmu in the first half as the Illinois star made 9 of 12 shots from the field and scored 19 points, much of it in transition.
The Hawkeyes managed to open a 26-20 advantage in the middle of the half before the Illini went on a 12-2 scoring run with Dosunmu scoring the last six in a row.
The Hawkeyes regained the upper hand on a 3-pointer by Wieskamp and a putback by Murray, and the lead changed hands eight times in the final five minutes of the half.
With Iowa holding a 41-40 edge, Frazier threw in a desperation 3-point attempt with the shot clock expiring in the final seconds of the half to give Illinois a 43-40 lead at the break.
Illinois shot 59.4% from the field in the first 20 minutes to just 44.7 for Iowa.
Cockburn scored inside and Frazier nailed another 3 to push the Illinois lead to 48-41, but the Hawkeyes rallied with Garza on the bench with three fouls.
A Murrary putback capped an 11-2 scoring run and gave the Hawkeyes a 52-50 lead and the lead continued to seesaw back and forth for the next 10 minutes.
Garza tied it at 69 when he grabbed a rebound on the break and jammed it through but he collected his fourth foul with 4 minutes remaining.
Curbelo drove the baseline and flipped in a short hook shot to give Illinois a 71-69 lead with 3:42 remaining. Wieskamp reclaimed the lead with a 3 but Grandison then made his go-ahead 3 from the left corner.