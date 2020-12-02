No. 2 Baylor runs away from No. 5 Illinois in Jimmy V Classic

For good measure, Baylor added a lay-up from Matthew Mayer to extend the lead to 14 points, which against this Baylor defense might as well have been 100.

Illinois got back to within nine points late in the game with a 6-0 run, but it was too late. Baylor didn't take its foot off the gas. With 2:04 left and a chance to get within six, Dosunmu's 3-pointer didn't fall and the Illini couldn't corral the rebound. At mid-court after a whistle, Dosunmu dropped his head. An opportunity for Illinois to make a firm statement on primetime television had slipped out of the grasps.

“I thought we still had opportunities," Underwood said. "We had to get stops. We scored enough in that stretch to be able to work our way back in. They missed a free throw here or there and we could never get the stop we needed."

Dosunmu led Illinois with 18 points on 6-of-18 shooting. Bezhanishvili starred in the first half in place of Kofi Cockburn, who got in early foul trouble. Bezhanishvili finished with 15 points and pulled Illinois to a one-point deficit in the first half. Cockburn had seven points and four rebounds while battling foul trouble.