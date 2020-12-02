No. 2 Baylor runs away from No. 5 Illinois in Jimmy V Classic

INDIANAPOLIS — During a dead ball late in the game, Ayo Dosunmu hung his head at the center of the court inside the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, as if out of answers to find a way to crack this Baylor defense.
This is what Baylor does. Its defense is unrelenting, unfazed by who is approaching the buzz saw. It stops for nothing and never apologizes. Illinois, in its biggest game in 16 years, couldn't find a way to solve the puzzle on Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
No. 2-ranked Baylor didn't relent an inch against No. 5-ranked Illinois in a 82-69 primetime win in the Jimmy V Classic.
“They just fought for 40 minutes straight," Illinois junior Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. "They never gave up. They played like dogs for 40 minutes, not a minute less. That’s what they do."
Said Illinois coach Brad Underwood: “It was a dogfight for a good portion of the game. Give a lot of credit to Baylor. There’s a reason they won 23 straight. They showed their tenacity, their toughness, their heart."
The Illini (3-1) clawed and battled against a Baylor team that spent five weeks as the top-ranked team in the country last season and returned four of the starters that made the team roll. But Baylor (3-0) capitalized on Illinois mistakes, grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and turned those rebounds into 27 second-chance points.
“When you give teams like that second chances, they’re going to make you pay for it," Bezhanishvili said.
Consider a 28-second span in the second half, with Baylor leading 56-51 at the start of it with 8:39 left in a defensive slugfest. Baylor answered back with a layup from Flo Thamba, who couldn't complete the and-one opportunity. Davion Mitchell got the offensive rebound, got to the wing and had Bezhanishvili defending him. From the other end of the floor, the Illinois coaching staff was trying to convey to Bezhanishvili to put a hand in Mitchell's face. It was too late.
Mitchell canned a second-chance 3-pointer. What was once a five-point Baylor lead moved to 10 points. A turnover by Da'Monte Williams led to a transition layup from MaCio Teague. Just like that, Baylor was up by 12 points and a 7-0 run took 28 seconds off the clock. Underwood called a timeout.
“Just settle down," Underwood said of his message in the huddle. "I thought if we could continue to get some stops, we had an opportunity to get back in it. They’ve kind of showed that tendency at different times. We missed some easy baskets, some easy opportunities. We couldn’t get the stop we needed."
For good measure, Baylor added a lay-up from Matthew Mayer to extend the lead to 14 points, which against this Baylor defense might as well have been 100.
Illinois got back to within nine points late in the game with a 6-0 run, but it was too late. Baylor didn't take its foot off the gas. With 2:04 left and a chance to get within six, Dosunmu's 3-pointer didn't fall and the Illini couldn't corral the rebound. At mid-court after a whistle, Dosunmu dropped his head. An opportunity for Illinois to make a firm statement on primetime television had slipped out of the grasps.
“I thought we still had opportunities," Underwood said. "We had to get stops. We scored enough in that stretch to be able to work our way back in. They missed a free throw here or there and we could never get the stop we needed."
Dosunmu led Illinois with 18 points on 6-of-18 shooting. Bezhanishvili starred in the first half in place of Kofi Cockburn, who got in early foul trouble. Bezhanishvili finished with 15 points and pulled Illinois to a one-point deficit in the first half. Cockburn had seven points and four rebounds while battling foul trouble.
There simply wasn't much going for Illinois, which shot 44.1 percent from the field. Freshman Andre Curbelo was the only other Illinois player who scored in double figures with 11 points to go with four assists.
Baylor, meanwhile, fired on all cylinders, particularly in the second half. Adam Flager poured in 18 points, Mitchell had 15, Jared Butler had 12 and Teague had 11.
