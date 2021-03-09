No. 3 Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn named Sporting News All-Americans; Curbelo and Frazier honored

Big Ten honors

The All-Big Ten teams and individual award winners were announced on Tuesday by the conference office.

Junior Ayo Dosunmu was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection. This is the second year in a row that Dosunmu has earned first-team honors, becoming the first Illini since Dee Brown in 2005 and 2006 to be named first-team All-Big Ten in consecutive seasons.

Sophomore Kofi Cockburn also earned first-team All-Big Ten accolades. This marks the first time in 15 years that Illinois has two players on the All-Big Ten first team, since Dee Brown and James Augustine in 2006.

Andre Curbelo took home a pair of awards as the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. Curbelo is averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists to earn the honor as the league's top reserve. It also gives the Illini a spot on the all-freshman team for the fourth straight year of head coach Brad Underwood's tenure (Trent Frazier-2018, Ayo Dosunmu-2019, Kofi Cockburn-2020).