No. 3 Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn named Sporting News All-Americans; Curbelo and Frazier honored

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu has been named a unanimous-first All-American by Sporting News, while Illini sophomore Kofi Cockburn is a second-team All-America selection.
The duo become the first Fighting Illini to earn All-America accolades from Sporting News since Dee Brown in 2005.
Joining Dosunmu on the first-team are Luka Garza (Iowa), Jared Butler (Baylor), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), and Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State).
Joining Cockburn on the second-team are Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Evan Mobley (USC), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) and Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga)
Dosunmu is the only NCAA player over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and his joined Michigan State's Magic Johnson this season as only two players in Big Ten history with multiple triple-doubles in league play.
Cockburn is one of only two players in the NCAA averaging 15-plus points and 9-plus rebounds on 60%-plus shooting and he is second nationally with 15 double-doubles.
Big Ten honors
The All-Big Ten teams and individual award winners were announced on Tuesday by the conference office.
Junior Ayo Dosunmu was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection. This is the second year in a row that Dosunmu has earned first-team honors, becoming the first Illini since Dee Brown in 2005 and 2006 to be named first-team All-Big Ten in consecutive seasons.
Sophomore Kofi Cockburn also earned first-team All-Big Ten accolades. This marks the first time in 15 years that Illinois has two players on the All-Big Ten first team, since Dee Brown and James Augustine in 2006.
Andre Curbelo took home a pair of awards as the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. Curbelo is averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists to earn the honor as the league's top reserve. It also gives the Illini a spot on the all-freshman team for the fourth straight year of head coach Brad Underwood's tenure (Trent Frazier-2018, Ayo Dosunmu-2019, Kofi Cockburn-2020).
Frazier was recognized for his effort on both ends of the court, earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team, while also earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. Frazier averages 10.6 points and is shooting 38% from 3-point range while guarding the opponent's top perimeter player each night.
The No. 3 Illini open Big Ten Tournament play in the quarterfinal round on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.