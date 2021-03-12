No. 3 Illinois rolls to Big Ten Tournament win against Rutgers behind Ayo Dosunmu

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

“Our guys were dialed in,” Underwood said.

When not hitting shots, the Illini forced the action with drives to the rim and getting fouled. Illinois made 21 of 31 free throws. Seventh-seeded Rutgers converted 16 of 22. Illinois also had a 12-9 edge in transition scoring.

“In the postseason, it's definitely good to get off to a strong start,” Dosunmu said. “We were able to set a tone.”

Rutgers reduced a 19-point halftime deficit to 13 early in the second half, but got no closer.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points and Jacob Young had 13 for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell still holds out hope that his team will get a chance to keep playing, in the NCAA Tournament or NIT.

“I like this team a lot,” Pikiell said. “We don't want to put our uniforms up. We can do some exciting things.”

The Illini scored the first nine points. Rutgers closed within four points before Illinois pulled away. Cockburn punctuated the early effort with a one-handed dunk off an offensive rebound for a 45-26 lead in the final minute of the first half.

BIG PICTURE